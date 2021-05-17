Leading Organizations Around the World Choose Qualtrics to Power Their Experience Transformations

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, today announced that leading organizations, including DocuSign, the Bank of Montreal, Singapore Post, and the City of Okinawa chose Qualtrics during the first quarter of 2021 to design new experiences and improve existing ones for their customers, employees, products, and brands.

"Qualtrics' mission to help companies design and continuously improve the experiences they deliver has never been more relevant," said Zig Serafin, CEO, Qualtrics. "Organizations around the world and in every industry are in the middle of their experience transformations — and as experience management becomes even more critical to every organization, Qualtrics is the clear leader."

More than 13,500 organizations around the world, including 85% of the Fortune 100, trust Qualtrics to help them design new ways of working based on employee feedback and leverage customer feedback to design products and experiences that attract and retain loyal consumers. Leading organizations that recently invested in Qualtrics for experience management include:

DocuSign, the Agreement Cloud company and provider of the world's #1 e-signature solution, expanded its relationship with Qualtrics. DocuSign is one of the most trusted brands in the business with over 750,000 customers across the globe. In the quarter, they expanded with Qualtrics, using both the brand and customer experience services and platform to better connect with and hear from customers to ensure they are staying ahead of and addressing their needs.

Bank of Montreal (BMO), the 8th largest bank in North America by assets, helps their customers make real financial progress. In Canada, the United States, and across the globe, they listen to customers and employees to help drive performance and live up to BMO's purpose to "boldly grow the good in business and life." BMO added Qualtrics EmployeeXM™ to their existing Qualtrics CustomerXM™ platform to continue creating customer and employee experiences that are competitive differentiators, enabling BMO to be an experience leader in financial services.

Alto is reinventing the pharmacy experience—from hand-delivering medications for free to offering on-call help by text or chat. Alto chose Qualtrics BrandXM™ to give them a holistic view of consumer perceptions of the rapidly changing pharmacy and telehealth space, and then using that data to inform its growth and executional plans.

Clean Harbors, North America's leading provider of environmental and industrial services, caters to a diverse and prestigious customer base with everything from end-to-end hazardous waste management to emergency spill response. Clean Harbors extended its relationship with Qualtrics to enhance its two-way communication with employees and provide exceptional experiences — from onboarding to exit — so that those doing the most difficult jobs can feel safe, cared for, and listened to.

Yamaha Motor Company in Japan chose to expand the usage of Qualtrics to better leverage employee experience data to take action and create a culture and communications that appeal to employees at all levels, especially the new generation who have recently joined the company.

Okinawa City chose Qualtrics to simplify and optimize the vaccine process for 110,000 eligible residents and frontline staff. Okinawa City is placing experience at the forefront of its response to help residents and healthcare workers easily navigate the entire vaccine process.

Perez Companc Group, an Argentine conglomerate, will leverage Qualtrics EmployeeXM to understand what its employees are thinking and feeling, and then take action to create greater wellbeing and engagement across its entire company.

