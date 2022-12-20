Leading organizations in Asia-Pacific Lauded with the Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award

6 companies commended for their outstanding performance and valuable contributions in shaping new trends across the region

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards commend best-in-class companies that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs in their industries and have continually demonstrated excellence.

"My heartiest congratulations to these companies for earning this prestigious recognition. We acknowledge them for their elevated performance, outstanding achievements, and ongoing success. They are game changers!" said Darrell Huntsman, Chief Executive Officer at Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology combined with extensive research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and benchmarking to shortlist deserving companies in each category. The selection process utilizes real-time performance indicators such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisition, product/service value, and technology innovation, and the winners represent the best of the best in Asia-Pacific.

The 6 awards presented were segmented into regional and national categories in the Energy & Environment, Healthcare, ICT, and Mobility industries. Frost & Sullivan congratulates all recipients of the 2022 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

Azbil Corporation - 2022 Southeast Asia Smart Building Solutions Company of the Year Award

C&W Services - 2022 Singapore Facility Management Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

Fujitsu Limited - 2022 Asia-Pacific Digital Twins for Sustainable Enabling Technology Leadership Award

NRI SecureTechnologies - 2022 Japan Cybersecurity Services Company of the Year Award

Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City - 2022 Malaysia Smart Hospital Company of the Year Award

Vonage - 2022 Asia-Pacific Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Company of the Year Award

To learn more about the awards and partnership opportunities for the 2023 awards, please visit https://www.frost.com/about/best-practices-recognition/.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

