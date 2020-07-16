Leading Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Richard Berger, Anticipates COVID-19 Fall Spike: The Time for Elective Surgeries is Now

CHICAGO, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- English writer Edward Young said, "Procrastination is the Thief of Time." And a leading orthopedic surgeon in Chicago believes it could steal your ability to walk again pain-free.

Nearly 83.5% of all the orthopedic surgeries performed in the United States are estimated to be delayed, postponed or canceled due to COVID-19, as they are considered to be elective, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.

"Some patients think the timing isn't ideal," says internationally renowned orthopedic surgeon, Richard Berger, M.D., Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush. "But we encourage them to get it done now, because waiting too long could result in further joint deterioration and increased pain. "Also, COVID-19 is coming in waves, with an expected spike this fall."

Robert Glatter, M.D., NYC Lenox Hill Hospital Emergency Physician, also anticipates a fall resurgence. He told Healthline, "It will likely be worse than the initial wave we experienced this spring. Combined with influenza, the intensity of both viruses could make our initial COVID-19 look benign."

To ease patient concerns, hospitals are addressing safety and limiting person-to-person contact. Patients and health care employees are routinely screened, visitors are restricted, and new protective OR equipment is used. Dr. Berger's medical team has stringent surgical guidelines. Patients must take a COVID-19 test, do "touchless" temperature checks and wear masks.

Dr. Berger, who has performed over 11,000 outpatient joint replacements, uses a minimally invasive joint replacement procedure without cutting tissue – so the recovery is much quicker. Because of this, patients fly in from all over the U.S. for surgery. To limit potential exposure to the virus, his staff is doing virtual surgical consultations for out- of-town patients.

"Right now, having surgery is safer than shopping for groceries," he admits.

There is another compelling reason to undergo surgery sooner rather than later: the potential for opioid addiction.

In a May 27, 2020 op-ed column in USA Today, experts wrote, "…Thirty-two percent of opioid overdoses are from legally prescribed drugs. Some of the deaths from legally prescribed drugs are in patients who take them for legitimate pain management…"

"Just because we call it 'elective' doesn't mean surgery isn't important," states Dr. Berger. "Living in pain is a situation ripe for depression and addiction. Patients who have been holding off should have in-depth conversations with their surgeons." www.outpatienthipandknee.com.

SOURCE Dr. Richard Berger