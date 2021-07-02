Leading patent data platform IFI CLAIMS joins Digital Science

LONDON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is pleased to announce that it has fully acquired IFI CLAIMS , a leading international platform for patent and innovation data.

Digital Science originally invested in IFI CLAIMS in 2017 as part of its aim to diversify the search and analytics landscape by bringing together awarded grants data, publication and citation data with patent data to allow better contextualisation of research - from funding through publication to translation and impact. IFI CLAIMS provides 137 million patents to Dimensions and is the data source behind the patent facet in the Altmetric donut.

This next phase of Digital Science's relationship with IFI CLAIMS is a natural step that allows more coherent integration of IFI CLAIMS technology and team into Digital Science's ecosystem.

"We're pleased and proud to have the IFI Team fully join the DS family. In a time when research impact is becoming more and more important, this closer relationship allows us to provide a new and deeper range of insights for research stakeholders, while we continue to fully support IFI's existing clients.," added Daniel Hook, CEO at Digital Science.

"We look forward to working even more closely with Digital Science and working together to make our patent database the leading source for corporate customers who want to drive innovation," said Mike Baycroft, CEO of IFI CLAIMS.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is a technology company that helps to conduct research more efficiently. Digital Science invests in, promotes and supports innovative companies and technologies that make the research process more open, transparent and collaborative. The portfolio includes well-known brands such as Altmetric, CC Technology, Dimensions, Figshare, ReadCube Papers, Symplectic, IFI CLAIMS, Overleaf, Ripeta and Writefull. Find out more about us at www.digital-science.com and by following us on Twitter @digitalsci.

About IFI CLAIMS

IFI CLAIMS Patent Services uses proprietary data architecture to produce the industry's most accurate patent database. The CLAIMS Direct platform allows for the easy integration of applications, other data sets, and analysis software. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., with a satellite office in Barcelona, Spain, IFI CLAIMS is a division of Fairview Research. For more information, visit www.ificlaims.com.

About Dimensions

Dimensions is a modern, innovative, linked-research-knowledge system that re-imagines discovery and access to research. Developed by Digital Science in collaboration with over 100 research organizations around the world, Dimensions brings together grants, publications, citations, alternative metrics, clinical trials, patents and datasets to deliver a platform that enables users to find and access the most relevant information faster, analyze the academic and broader outcomes of research, and gather insights to inform future strategy. Visit Dimensions' website at https://dimensions.ai and find us on Twitter @DSDimensions.

SOURCE IFI CLAIMS Patent Services; Digital Science

Related Links

https://www.ificlaims.com/

