Leading Patient Advocacy Group Celebrates 15 Years of Advocating for Patient-Centered Care

This month the Alliance for Patient Access (AfPA), a national nonprofit patient advocacy organization, celebrates its milestone 15th anniversary. Founded in 2006, AfPA unites policy-minded health care providers from across medical specialty areas to advocate for patient-centered care.

Patient-centered care is rooted in a strong physician-patient relationship and shared decision-making. A patient-centered health care system empowers patients instead of making decisions for them.

AfPA provides its members advocacy training and platforms to advocate on policies related to patient-centered care. Through AfPA's working groups and stakeholder coalitions, members engage in advocacy at all levels of policy – from individual health plans to state legislatures to Congress and federal regulatory agencies.

AfPA Highlights:

In 2010, AfPA convened its first working group, focused on biologics and biosimilars

In 2012, AfPA established the Institute for Patient Access, a think tank that generates educational content on key policy issues of importance to AfPA and its members

In 2014, the Global Alliance for Patient Access was created to help advocates in other parts of the world – like Latin American and Europe – engage in policy advocacy

– engage in policy advocacy In 2014, AfPA assumed leadership of the National Coalition for Infant Health, the first of the16 stakeholder coalitions it now manages

To date, AfPA has co-hosted more than 20 national policy summits in Washington, DC .

AfPA was founded by David Charles, MD, a neurologist and national leader in movement disorders research. AfPA is led by its executive director, Josie Cooper, and a board of directors made up of seven policy-minded clinicians.

STATEMENT FROM DAVID CHARLES, MD, FOUNDER:

"What was started in 2006 as a small group of health care providers who wanted to make a difference has become one of the country's leading patient advocacy organizations. Over the last 15 years, the dedication of my fellow clinicians has been nothing short of extraordinary. They fight for their own patients in their clinics to receive optimal care, but then they also carve out time and energy to pursue better policies so that all patients can benefit. I'm excited to see what the next 15 years will bring."

STATEMENT FROM JOSIE COOPER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR:

"From the Affordable Care Act to the COVID-19 pandemic, health care has become a pivotal policy issue in recent years. I'm honored that the Alliance for Patient Access can continue to bring the voice of clinicians to important policy conversations and highlight the role of the physician-patient relationship in building a more patient-centered health care system."

About Alliance for Patient Access

Founded in 2006, AfPA is a national network of policy-minded health care providers who advocate for patient-centered care. AfPA supports health policies that reinforce clinical decision making, promote personalized care and protect the physician-patient relationship. Motivated by these principles, AfPA members participate in clinician working groups, advocacy initiatives, stakeholder coalitions and the creation of educational materials.

