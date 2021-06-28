Leading Patient Recruitment Companies CSSi and Patient Advertising Guru Announce Merger

GLEN BURNIE, Md., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSSi and Patient Advertising Guru, leading patient recruitment vendors, today announce the merger of the two companies, bringing together two best-in-class providers to better serve the recruitment needs of sponsors, CROs, and sites in the pharmaceutical industry.

Patient Advertising Guru

The company will combine Patient Advertising Guru's expertise in advertising planning and placement for clinical trial recruitment with CSSi's unmatched global patient recruitment and retention services. Together, their complementary service offerings will maximize the investments sponsors, CROs, and sites make towards the recruitment process by generating high volume, high quality referrals for clinical studies and converting those referrals into enrollment.

"The merger of these two patient recruitment companies is extremently significant," said Evan Brett, President of Patient Advertising Guru. "Our ability to generate tremendous referral volume coupled with CSSi's site support services will transform us into a referral conversion company that will be a game-changer for our clients."

"Over the past 16 years, CSSi has prided itself in the team's ability to follow up with referrals and convert them into consented patients for the clinical trials we support," said Chris Trizna, CSSi's President. "Adding Patient Advertising Guru's solution to recruit patients and generate referrals through their strategically placed advertising to our full-service offerings, we are poised to deliver the best results to our clients and remain leaders in this segment of the pharmaceutical industry."

For more about CSSi, please visit www.cssienroll.com. For more information about Patient Advertising Guru, please visit www.patientadvertisingguru.com.

About CSSi:

CSSi was founded in 2005 and has become a major global, full-service patient recruitment company. A leader in the industry, CSSi delivers strategic patient recruitment, enrollment and retention solutions to study sponsors and CROs. With over 16 years of clinical trial experience in over 40 countries, CSSi has strategically planned and executed recruitment campaigns in more than 30 therapeutic areas. Our in-house team provides expertise on all aspects of recruitment and retention: creative development, traditional and digital media advertising, patient retention support programs, national and local outreach, medical professional networking, and information technology solutions.

About Patient Advertising Guru:

Patient Advertising Guru is a niche provider of advertising and media buying services that exclusively serves the healthcare industry. Guru offers clients patient-driven advertising expertise and access to its tremendous purchasing power, enabling Guru to pay far less for advertising.Patient Advertising Guru is also the developer of Research Study Rockstar™, one of the leading social media tactics relied upon for recruiting patients today. Many of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the world have relied on Patient Advertising Guru to recruit patients for their research studies. Patient Advertising Guru is based in Melville, NY.

