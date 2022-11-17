Leading Personal Injury Attorneys Worldwide Help Fight Local Food Insecurity

"Injury Board" Again Helps Communities.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading personal injury attorneys in the United States and the United Kingdom are helping their local communities during this year's "Day of Action," a national event sponsored by "Injury Board."

More than 100 attorneys and law firms this month are providing large-scale food donations, financial support, and in-person help to feed local community members who continue to face challenges.

The Bradshaw and Bryant firm in Minnesota took part in the Injury Board Day of Action.

"Injury Board members are community leaders," said Injury Board founder and Attorney Tom Young. "When people need help, our members answer the call. They are passionate about helping the communities they serve."

Kitrick, Lewis & Harris (Columbus, OH) collected 227 pounds of food and personal items for the Worthington Resource Pantry. Their efforts enabled the organization to break its record number of families fed in a week to 500.

Bradshaw & Bryant (Waite Park, MN) donated food and necessities to help students at the Huskies Food Pantry. People don't typically think of college students as being food insecure but according to United Way, 48% of students need food assistance.

Nelson & Fraenkel (Los Angeles, CA) served the Alameda Food Bank, helping stock and distribute food in the food bank's community market.

Curcio Law (Alexandria, VA) packed more than 100 food boxes at United Community that will be distributed before Thanksgiving.

Pederson, Whitehead & Hanby (Twin Falls, ID) collected food items and diapers for the Salvation Army USA.

Among the law firms participating nationwide:

Law Offices of Markey & Orsi, Towson, MD

Prince Law Firm, Marion, IL

Prince, Glover & Hayes, Tuscaloosa, AL

Calwell Luce DiTrapano, PLLC, Charleston, WV

Meehan, Boyle, Black & Bogdanow, P.C., Boston, MA

Rapoport, Weisberg & Sims, P.C., Chicago, IL

Gatewood Law, Forrest, MS

Wooten, Kimbrough, Damaso & Dennis, P.A., Orlando, FL

Childers, Schlueter & Smith, LLC, Atlanta, GA

Faris, Riley & Pitt, LLP, Birmingham, AL

Bey & Associates, Atlanta, GA

Pedersen Whitehead & Hanby, Twin Falls, ID

Curcio Law, Alexandria, VA

The Cochran Firm, Dallas, TX

Leonard Legal, Morristown, NJ

Murray & Murray LPA, Sandusky, OH

Lewis & Feldman, LLC, Birmingham, AL

Folkman Law Offices, Cherry Hill, NJ

Bradshaw & Bryant, PLLC, Waite Park, MN

Inserra Kelley Sewell, Omaha, NE

Law Offices of Kitrick, Lewis & Harris, Columbus, OH

Cole, Cole, Easley & Sciba, Victoria, TX

Wayne Parsons Law Office, Honolulu, HI

Burns, Cunningham & Mackey, PC, Mobile, AL

Hugh James, Cardiff, Wales

Wm. Keith Dozier Trial Attorneys, Beaverton, OR

Nelson & Fraenkel LLP, Los Angeles, CA

Paulson & Nace, Washington, D.C.

Chappell Smith & Arden, P.A., Columbia, SC

Law Offices of Jennifer Gehringer Puerini, Newport, RI

The Injury Board is a professional association of trial attorneys who pool their time, talents and resources to expand the footprint of grassroots organizations. In doing so, the association aims to contribute to the strengthening of our communities. For more information, please visit injuryboard.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: Andrew Colton 877-484-4611

SOURCE Injury Board