Leading Pharma and Healthcare Speakers Announced for FutureLink Nashville

NORTH READING, Mass., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the world's largest integrated digital supply network providing real-time information sharing for better patient outcomes, today announced the industry-leading speakers for FutureLink Nashville, including pharmaceutical CIOs, hospital supply chain leaders, serialization experts and leading industry analysts.

FutureLink will take place October 2 – 4 at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville, and will address key industry topics including patient centricity in the supply chain, digitalization, serialization, DSCSA compliance, and more.

FutureLink attendees will also be introduced to the new Digital Network Platform by TraceLink, where network orchestration applications can be developed and hosted for participants on the network. TraceLink experts will provide attendees with real-world application use cases that will solve critical business challenges that currently exist within the pharmaceutical supply chain including managing digital drug recalls, combating drug shortages and ensuring commercial and clinical medicine quality.

Featured industry speakers at FutureLink Nashville include:

George Llado , Senior Vice President and CIO at Alexion

Joe Dudas , Vice President of Supply Chain at Mayo Clinic

Alessandro de Luca , CIO of Merck Healthcare at MerckGroup

Simon Ellis , Program Vice President at IDC Insights

Danny Kalmar , Partner at McKinsey & Company

John Chartier , Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company

Randy V. Bradley , Assistant Professor of Information Systems and Supply Chain Management at University of Tennessee

Joe Maki , Senior Director of Pharmacy Operations at Novant Health

Robert Boehm , Head of Global Logistics Strategy, Compliance, and Operations Excellence at Celgene

David Mason , Serialization Lead at Sandoz

Kim Crabtree , Senior Director of Pharmaceuticals at Henry Schein

Maeve Magner , Industry-Renowned Global Health Supply Chain Strategic Advisor

"At FutureLink Nashville, we will address global compliance regulations on the horizon, as deadlines are fast approaching around the globe. This year, we are especially excited to provide attendees with the tools to unlock the value from their serialization investments," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink. "Today, 95 percent of the supply chain is not visible, and companies are starting to search for opportunities to create new services and efficiencies by improving communications with partners and patients, and TraceLink is making significant investments to enable this. FutureLink is an incredible opportunity to bring industry leaders together to reimagine the future of the healthcare ecosystem and collaborate on creating a healthier, safer world."

Registration for FutureLink Nashville is open. To view the full presentation agenda, please visit: https://www.tracelink.com/futurelink-nashville/about

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the World's Largest Track and Trace Network for connecting the Life Sciences supply chain and eliminating counterfeit prescription drugs from the global marketplace. Leading businesses trust the TraceLink Life Sciences Cloud to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility and traceability of pharmaceuticals from ingredient to patient. A single point and click connection to the Life Sciences Cloud creates a supply chain control tower that delivers the information, insight and collaboration needed to improve performance and reduce risk across global supply, manufacturing and distribution operations. A winner of numerous industry awards including Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 (ranked number 149 in 2016), the Amazon AWS Global Start-Up Challenge Grand Prize, and the Edison Award for Innovation in Health Management, the Life Sciences Cloud is used by businesses across the globe to meet strategic goals in ensuring global compliance, fighting drug counterfeiting, improving on-time and in-full delivery, protecting product quality and reducing operational cost. For more information on TraceLink and our solutions, visit www.tracelink.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. TraceLink is funded by Goldman Sachs, FirstMark Capital, Volition Capital and F-Prime Capital.

SOURCE TraceLink

Related Links

http://www.tracelink.com

