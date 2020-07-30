Leading Physical Empowerment Coach Rich Kohler Shares Confidence-Building Skills & Strategies for Women in Tough Times

GLASTONBURY, Conn., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The last several months of a world-wide pandemic have forced many women to be confined to a toxic environment of domestic violence. With quarantines and nowhere to escape, these women have been subjected to constant emotional, verbal and physical abuse, stripping confidence to even believe there's a better life for themselves.

Physical empowerment coach, Rich Kohler shares some timely empowerment strategies in his new book, got physical empowerment?: The Ambitious Woman's Guide To Living A Kickass Life, available in paperback on Amazon.

Once a shy kid, too scared to venture out of his comfort zone, he discovered martial arts, became an award-winning child safety movie producer and advocate to help empower women to lead successful lives, free from abuse.

Today Rich Kohler, a sixth degree karate blackbelt, is the creator of the HandsOff Lady Women's Empowerment Workshop and Founder of the HandsOffLadyRevolution.com, recruiting martial arts and fitness studios to share free training for the women of their communities.

The last two years he has conducted dozens of women's self-defense empowerment workshops, positively impacting hundreds of women by teaching them skills and strategies to help build confidence and focus, empowering them to pursue a life they really want to live.

Here are three tips excerpted from his book on how women can achieve their goals.

1. Create your Desired Life. Take the time to really create your dream life in your mind and on paper. Refer to it frequently and opportunities will begin to appear to help you create it. But you must take action.

2. Create your New Identity. Will Power is not enough! Act like the type of person who is already living your dream life.

3. Positive Focus. Focus on why things happen FOR you, not TO you. Ask yourself why and how it can assist you.

About Rich Kohler:

A sought-after Women's Self Defense Empowerment Coach, Rich Kohler presents for all types of women's groups and organizations. He says, "It's never too late to forget the past and focus on creating your own future kickass life, you just have to decide." For FREE empowerment tips, interviews and quantity purchases of got physical empowerment?, contact Mr. Kohler at www.gotphysicalempowerment.com.

