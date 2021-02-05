Leading Plaintiffs' Firms File Class Action Lawsuit Over Presence Of Toxic Heavy Metals In Baby Food

WASHINGTON and MINNEAPOLIS and NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decorated law firms Lockridge, Grindal, Nauen PLLP, Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca LLP, and Lite DePalma Greenberg & Afanador, LLC today filed a class action lawsuit against Plum, PBC, makers of the "Plum Organics" brand of baby food. The lawsuit, brought on behalf of a nationwide class, alleges that despite being marketed as "organic" and "made from the best ingredients," Plum's baby food products are tainted with the presence of heavy metals such as arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury.

The Complaint cites to a February 4, 2021 Staff Report by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform's Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, which found "high levels of toxic heavy metals" in baby foods. The Staff Report noted that Plum "refused to cooperate with the Subcommittee's investigation causing great[] concern that their lack of cooperation might obscure the presence of even higher levels of toxic heavy metals in their baby food products, compared to their competitors' products." A Healthy Babies Bright Futures Report, dated October 2019, indicates Plum's baby food contains heavy metals.

The Complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, seeks compensatory, statutory, and punitive damages.

SOURCE Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca LLP