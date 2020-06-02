Leading Podcast on Endurance Sport Science Launches New Channel

BOULDER, Colo., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fast Talk podcast, the leading source for endurance sports training science, nutrition, and physiology, has ventured out on its own after a long relationship with the cycling magazine VeloNews. The podcast, listened the world over, will continue to provide the same level of detailed scientific information, now on a new RSS feed. The show is the cornerstone of a new endurance sports company, Fast Labs, co-created by podcast hosts Trevor Connor and Chris Case.

"We're proud to launch our own channel for Fast Talk, as it will allow us to bring even more great content to our avid listeners," Case said. "We are immensely grateful for the support that VeloNews has provided to us over the years, and we hope to continue collaborating with them in the future. Right now, venturing out on our own is the right move for Fast Talk and our listeners."

Each episode of Fast Talk addresses a specific element of elite performance training. In its ever-growing catalog of shows are entire episodes dedicated to topics like polarized training, the ketogenic diet for athletes, the value of physiological testing, and much more. Every show contains invaluable information from some of the preeminent coaches, athletes, and scientists of our time, including cyclists who have participated in the Tour de France, Olympians, and trend-setting sport scientists, psychologists, and nutritionists.

While Fast Talk's primary show, recognized around the world, will remain the primary offering, Case and Connor are excited for upcoming expanded offerings including shows from strength and conditioning coaches, world-famous physiologists, performance training camps, and online training plans.

Now in its fifth year, with over 100 episodes, Fast Talk continues to be the leading source for the science of cycling performance. Find it on every major podcast app now.

https://www.fastlabs.com/fasttalk/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fast-talk/id1490521721

https://open.spotify.com/show/3qwS8TlEOfAdwtnX7qaEEL

