Leading premium prefab provider Blu Homes announces its luxury prefab homes are now available throughout all of California

"We are thrilled to announce this expansion", said Blu's CEO Zephan McMinn. "We are now in a position to serve customers throughout all of California, including Southern California where we have always seen strong interest. The move is perfectly aligned with our mission to bring a more efficient and enjoyable building process to customers who wish to design their dream home."

Fire victims across California are already benefitting from Blu's premium prefab homes as they rebuild their communities. With construction costs and wait times at all-time highs, Blu's elegant homes provide a faster, greener and fire-resistant option for rebuilding. Blu's luxury-quality homes have state pre-approval on architectural design, allowing for a quicker permitting process, and a wide variety of home exterior cladding options to ensure approval in almost all California City Planning departments.

Blu's new products are scheduled to launch before the end of Summer 2019. An informative Land Owners Workshop will be held on June 22 in Culver City, California. To attend please contact info@bluhomes.com, www.bluhomes.com, or 707-731-9197.

About Blu Homes

Blu Homes is the leading provider of premium prefab homes in North America. Designed in California and built in half the time of conventional custom homes, Blu homes feature soaring ceilings, walls of glass that "let the outdoors in", luxury quality finishes, and integrated high performance technologies for convenient and comfortable living. Blu's proprietary information technology enables its award-winning designers to create personalized home designs for customers in 3-D, and provide a clear, fixed price. Skilled craftsmanship and unique building technology allow Blu to build beautiful, open-plan designs, ship them efficiently and complete them quickly with its partner sitework providers. Blu's inspired and nationally recognized products can be found from New York to the Colorado Mountains and the Pacific Coast. Blu now sells its homes across all of California. For more information, visit www.bluhomes.com.

