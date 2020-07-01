Leading Private Equity Partner Joins Latham & Watkins in the Bay Area

Schwartzman is particularly focused on representing private equity clients in sophisticated deals in the technology industry and its many subsectors. His experience also spans the telecommunications, consumer, energy, media and entertainment, financial services, healthcare, industrials, manufacturing, and retail sectors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric back to Latham as a partner in our premier global M&A and Private Equity Practices," said Marc Jaffe, Global Chair of Latham & Watkins' Corporate Department. "Continuing to build out these practices globally, nationwide, and particularly in the Bay Area is a strategic focus of the firm, as we are deeply committed to growing in line with our clients' needs. Eric's vast experience in the technology sector further underscores that commitment as we see our private equity clients increasingly focused on deals in the tech space."

Tad Freese, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in Silicon Valley, added: "Eric's skill set and experience leading complex transactions on behalf of private equity clients are perfectly aligned with our strong M&A and Private Equity Practices in the Bay Area. He is widely recognized as a preeminent private equity M&A lawyer and will be of tremendous benefit not only to clients in California but across Latham's global platform."

"Latham's integrated global platform, private equity capabilities, substantial industry experience, and collaborative culture are all second to none. I am thrilled to rejoin this world class firm where I grew up as a lawyer and made partner, to contribute to its continued growth and to serve our clients not only in the Bay Area, but across the United States and globally," said Schwartzman.

Schwartzman rejoins Latham from Cooley in San Francisco. He previously practiced from Latham's New York office both as an associate and partner from 2001-2012. He is the latest addition to an extensive group of prominent partners who have recently joined Latham's Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practices, including Neal Reenan and Ian Bushner, who joined the firm in March, and Kate Withers, who joined in April.

Schwartzman received his JD, magna cum laude, from Syracuse University College of Law and graduated Order of the Coif.





