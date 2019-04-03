Leading Private Jet Company Expands Flight Services to Toronto

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JetSmarter, the world's largest private aviation community, announced the expansion of crowdfunded flights in and out of Toronto, Canada to South Florida. Coming off the recent launch of its crowdfunded flights, JetSmarter users can now initiate a flight and choose the date and time of the departure, while sharing the cost equally with other flyers.

Currently, JetSmarter is expanding throughout Canada and has shared private flights are available across the United States in cities including New York, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Atlanta, Scottsdale, and Dallas. Flights are also available throughout Europe and the Middle East.

Reservations for these new routes from Toronto to South Florida can be made through the JetSmarter app, available for iOS and Android devices. For more information on how to fly with JetSmarter, visit www.jetsmarter.com.

About JetSmarter

JetSmarter is a global community of fliers that prefer an elevated travel experience. We offer an innovative alternative to the dated and overpriced services offered in private aviation today; all while challenging the commercial aviation industry through competitive pricing and an unparalleled flight experience. Using a sharing economy model, JetSmarter gives users the unlimited ability to create flights on-demand or book individual seats on flights created by fellow fliers – all while saving thousands compared to traditional private travel.

A pending crowdfunded flight will be confirmed and guaranteed only if the required minimum number of seats is purchased. The identity of the operator performing the pending crowdfunded flight will be disclosed once the flight is confirmed. JetSmarter offers a number of programs including private charters, for which JetSmarter acts solely as your authorized agent in arranging the flight, and Public Charters, for which JetSmarter acts as principal in buying and reselling the air transportation. JetSmarter does not own or operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by FAA-licensed and DOT-registered air carriers. Seller of Travel Ref. No. ST40661.

