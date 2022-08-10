Leading Progressive Data Firm Grassroots Analytics Taps Bridgewater Associates' Zachary Krasner to Lead as Chief Technology Officer

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Grassroots Analytics (GA) announced the appointment of Board Member and Bridgewater Associates' Zachary Krasner as Chief Technology Officer. After an extensive search, Mr. Krasner was selected to upscale the political data company's platforms, oversee new product launches, and lead a team of Full Stack developers and data scientists to shape the firm's technical future.

Grassroots Analytics Director of Communications Claire Murchison issued the following statement:

"I am thrilled to lead Grassroots Analytics in welcoming Zachary Krasner as our new Chief Technology Officer. As our company grows, so too does the need for innovative leadership to build out our technology practice. Mr. Krasner brings years of technical leadership to this new role and, throughout his tenure on the Grassroots Analytics board, has proven to be a dedicated advocate for the progressive campaigns, causes, and organizations we so proudly support."

Grassroots Analytics Chief Technology Officer Zachary Krasner issued the following statement:

"I'm honored to join Grassroots Analytics as their Chief Technology Officer. Throughout my tenure as board member, I've had the pleasure of witnessing the company use data to disrupt the political party establishment and make running for office more equitable for each and every candidate."

"I extend my sincerest gratitude to the Grassroots Analytics team for this opportunity. As I step up to lead their technology practice, I look forward to all that the future holds for progressive entities backed by Grassroots Analytics' vision, and data-driven fundraising capabilities."

Founded on the belief that all candidates should have equitable access to run for office, Grassroots Analytics has been dismantling barriers to entry for left-leaning candidates, causes, and organizations since 2017. The firm specializes in full-service candidate and nonprofit resources, acquisition services, campaign talent recruitment, digital audience curation, call time and email optimization, and venture funding, all at an affordable rate.

