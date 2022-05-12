Leading Qualified Intermediary, Accruit, Grows Their Footprint with New Hires in Montana and Florida

Accruit, a leading, national Qualified Intermediary for 1031 exchanges and developer of the patented, 1031 exchange technology Exchange Manager ProSM, announces the addition of two team members, attorney Jonathan Barge of Bozeman, Montana and Brad Dugger of Tampa, Florida.

DENVER, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruit, recently welcomed Jonathan Barge, J.D. to their team of staff attorneys. Jonathan joins Accruit after nearly 20 years in public service in the United States Air Force and as a law enforcement officer for the Bozeman, Montana Police Department. Additionally, Accruit welcomed Brad Dugger, a licensed REALTOR®, with over 10 years' experience in the Real Estate Industry to the internal sales team, after his most recent role as Lead National Agent Development Trainer at Realogy Title Group.

Jonathan is an active member of the Montana State Bar Association, his legal experience, client-focused practice, and background in public service makes him a valuable addition to the Accruit team of staff attorneys. "What an opportunity," said Barge. "This position allows me to work side-by-side Accruit's renowned subject matter expert and Managing Director, Max Hansen. I'm already seeing tangible results in applying this in-house training to advise Accruit clientele and their fiduciaries on both complex and straightforward exchange transactions. I'm very excited to develop in this new role and grow Accruit's presence in the Northwest Rocky Mountain region."