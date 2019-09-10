Leading Radiation Oncology Meeting to Feature Unique Capabilities and Compelling Patient Outcomes with ViewRay's MRIdian

CLEVELAND, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that the company's MRIdian® and MRIdian Linac MRI-guided radiation therapy systems will be featured at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), being held September 15-19, 2019 in Chicago. The meeting will feature a number of presentations highlighting the unique capabilities, clinical experience and patient outcomes with ViewRay's MRIdian and MRIdian Linac.

First pioneered by ViewRay in 2012, MRI-Guided ROAR™ (Real-time On-table Adaptive Radiotherapy) represents a new paradigm in cancer treatment. It provides clinicians with the ability to improve targeting precision and accuracy to deliver higher, and potentially more effective, radiation doses.

At this year's ASTRO, more than 20 scientific session presentations/posters will highlight the important role of MRIdian in cancer treatment including the value of its MRI-guidance, targeted dose delivery and automated beam gating. With the added clarity provided by MRIdian real-time imaging, physicians are better equipped to account for any motion caused by respiration or other bodily processes and personalize each treatment.

An ASTRO Industry Expert Theater session on Sunday, September 15 from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. will feature two talks on the important role of MRIdian in the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer. The first by Ben Slotman, M.D., Ph.D., from Amsterdam University Medical Centers is titled "MR-Guided Daily Adaptive SBRT for Prostate Cancer - A Phase 2 Prospective Study," and the second by Michael Chuong, M.D., from Miami Cancer Institute, Baptist Health South Florida is titled "MR-Guided SBRT for Pancreas with On-table Adaptation on MRIdian - MCI Experience."

ViewRay's booth # 3016 will feature presentations from eight MRIdian users covering a wide range of topics and indications including:

MR-Guided Online Adaptive Radiotherapy: Clinical Experience of National Cancer Center Hospital in Japan – Prof. Hiroshi Igaki , M.D., National Cancer Center Japan: Tsukiji Campus

– Prof. , M.D., National Cancer Center Japan: Tsukiji Campus SMART: Status Update on the First Prospective, Multi-Institutional Study on Ablative Pancreas SBRT – Parag Parikh , M.D., Henry Ford Health System

, M.D., Henry Ford Health System Real-time Targeting: A Necessity for High Precision RT of the Abdomen and Thorax – John Bayouth , Ph.D., University of Wisconsin – Madison

, Ph.D., – Madison MRI-Guided Liver Radiation: Seeing What You are Missing – Michael Bassetti , M.D., Ph.D., Carbone Cancer Center, University of Wisconsin – Madison

, M.D., Ph.D., Carbone Cancer Center, – Madison MRI-Guided Prostate RT: See the Cancer, Spare the Toxicity – Himanshu Nagar , M.D., The NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Weill Cornell Medicine

, M.D., The NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Weill Cornell Medicine Liver MRI-Guided Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) – Lorraine Portelance , M.D., Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Miami Health System

, M.D., Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Health System ViewRay SBRT of Prostate: Seeing is Believing – Prof. Jin Ho Kim , M.D., Seoul National University Hospital

, M.D., Seoul Hospital Extreme Hypofractionated MR-Guided Partial Breast Treatments, Clinical Outcomes on MRIdian – Imran Zoberi , M.D., Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine

For a schedule of in-booth presentations and events at ASTRO, or to book a product demonstration in advance, please visit https://go.viewray.com/ASTRO2019. Demos can also be booked on-site during ASTRO by visiting the registration desk within the ViewRay booth.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the rate of new orders, upgrades and installations, ViewRay's financial guidance for the full year 2019 and ViewRay's conference call to discuss its second quarter results. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, and the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, as updated periodically by the company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

