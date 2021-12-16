Leading Real Estate Appraisal Organizations Come Together to Present a New Series of Webinars on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

RESTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA, Appraisal Institute (AI), American Society of Farm Managers & Rural Appraisers (ASFRMA), International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) MBREA, and National Society of Real Estate Appraisers (NSREA) have come together to present a new series of webinars on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The first webinar, entitled "Revealing Relevance for the Appraiser Profession" will air Monday, January 31, 2022 from 1:00-4:00 PM ET. Registration for the first free webinar is available at: bit.ly/30CLfNb

Presenting experts David Doering, ASA, IFA, Robbie Wilson, ASA, RA, SRA, Scott Reuter, and Danny Wiley, SRA, will discuss the details of the Freddie Mac study, including questions/points from the research and what appraisers can do in light of the research findings; as well as how the three approaches of value inform an opinion of value; how comparable sale selection can lead to inadvertent effects on the opinion of value; and how neighborhood or market area determinations are made, and how this definition can cause inadvertent negative impacts.

Questions or requests for further information about this joint announcement may be directed to the contact information below.

