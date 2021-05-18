Leading RegTech Company Starling Releases 2021 Compendium

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starling, a globally recognized RegTech pioneer, launches today the fourth in its annual Compendium series: a comprehensive report detailing the priorities and activities of bank regulators regarding firm culture and conduct risk management. Starling's 2021 report features contributions from more than 30 senior banking industry executives, regulators and central bankers, international standard-setters, and academics.

"In today's changed circumstances we need to rethink organizational learning," writes Gary Cohn, former director of the U.S. National Economic Council. "And we'll need to develop new management methods that will likely demand new management training methods and new tools by which to chart the course forward successfully."

Starling's report covers topics such as the increased importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations among global investors; increased attention to matters of diversity, inclusion and equity (DE&I) among regulators; the need for 'psychological safety' to encourage a 'speak up' culture; and a growing readiness, among regulators and firms, to turn to behavioral and data science for new means of supervising and governing conduct risk.

"We are at an interesting juncture - perhaps an inflection point - for how we approach international coordination and cooperation in regulation of financial services and beyond," Institute of International Finance President and CEO Tim Adams said.

"Artificial intelligence and machine learning tools adopted by financial institutions and regulators could radically change, and hopefully improve, financial regulation," observes former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency, Tom Curry.

And Carolyn Rogers, Secretary General of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, concludes, "If the last decade of bank supervision was about designing rules that lead to more resilient bank balance sheets, the next will be about designing supervisory tools and strategies that lead to more resilient bank cultures."

"Above all else, it has been our hope that this series of reports might serve as a platform across which leading industry participants may address one another usefully," Starling CEO and founder Stephen Scott opens in the report's introductory comments. "With nearly three dozen contributed items from leading global figures featured in this year's report, we hope that readers will find it to be our most valuable to date."

"The horizons of culture research have expanded, with the digital revolution leading to vast collections of unobtrusive data on organizations," writes Tom Reader of the London School of Economics. "These data have potential to provide insight on an organization's culture."

The report anticipates that, by permitting for a proactive 'predict and prevent' approach, in place of the traditional 'detect and correct' risk management mindset, new regulatory technologies ('regtech') will help to usher in an era of regulatory reform around nonfinancial risk management.

To view the full 2021 Compendium, please visit: starlingtrust.com/the-starling-compendium.

