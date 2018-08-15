Leading Residential Treatment Center Offers Tips for Starting New School Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The start of a new school year can be daunting for many students. Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center shares advice on how to set intentions and specific goals for the school year.

"By setting specific goals for the year such as getting involved in school activities, being more organized with school work, making new friends and so forth, students can create a new positive course for the year," said Camille Williams, MA, NCC, LCPC, eating disorder program coordinator at Timberline Knolls. "They can be proud of themselves each day for their accomplishments and see their self-worth revealed as the year unfolds."