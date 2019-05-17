Leading Restructuring and Energy Expert Brad Axelrod Joins Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch LLP

NEW YORK, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch LLP is pleased to announce that Brad Axelrod joined the firm's Bankruptcy, Restructuring and Insolvency group on May 1. Mr. Axelrod spent the first seven years of his career in the Restructuring and Bankruptcy Reorganization department of Skadden Arps and is well known in the New York restructuring community. He has three decades of experience advising clients on all sides of complex bankruptcy, restructuring, and distressed debt matters across the country and across all industries. Brad has particularly deep experience in energy, construction, engineering, and infrastructure businesses. Over his career he has represented virtually every type of party with an interest in a complex restructuring matter or bankruptcy case, including Chapter 11 debtors, trustees, examiners, committees, and creditors of all rank. He has substantial experience representing acquirors of troubled and bankrupt businesses, as well as institutional and alternative DIP lenders. Mr. Axelrod also has deep experience in the energy industry in each of development, acquisitions and restructurings for clients such as NRG Energy and various private developers.

Mr. Axelrod will be based in the firm's New York City office.

"I am thrilled that Brad has chosen to join the talented attorneys in our bankruptcy and restructuring group, which is experiencing strong growth," said Paul DeFilippo, who leads the firm's insolvency practice. "Brad's impressive skill set will complement the other lawyers in the group and help us serve our clients in areas of increased need," DeFilippo said. David Wollmuth, the firm's Managing Partner, added, "Brad's years of practice outside of New York and his substantial business experience bring a unique and diverse perspective to our firm and its clients. Most important, Brad has a strong reputation for integrity, good judgment and teamwork. He is also a fun guy to have around."

Matthew Cantor, Executive Vice President of Legal Affairs and Chief General Counsel of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., a client of the firm, stated, "I met Brad thirty years ago on the Eastern Airlines case when we were fungible first-year associates. He was at Skadden and I was at Weil. Over the years Brad has been an invaluable source of advice and wise counsel, and I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new position."

Mr. Axelrod joins Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch from McGlinchey Stafford in New Orleans. He earned his B.A from the University of Pennsylvania and his J.D. from Harvard Law School.

CONTACT: Dave Wollmuth, 212-382-3300

SOURCE Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch LLP

Related Links

http://www.wmd-law.com

