Leading Retail Show CE Week Features Latest in Autonomous Driving, Smart Home and Connected Devices

CE Week opened this week with a keynote panel that examined the race to 5G and its impact on retailers, cities and consumers along with an exhibit floor featuring consumer electronic devices and services for the smart home and connected car. CE Week, a global IFA event, takes place, June 12-13, 2019 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

The keynote panel featured Tim Bajarin, president, Creative Strategies and Michele Dupre, group VP, Verizon, Rob Stott, editorial director, Dealerscope and moderator Maggie Reardon, senior reporter, CNET who discussed how 5G will revolutionize retail by adding visual context to what consumer are purchasing, support inventory tracking and the role augment reality, video, drone delivery, and facial recognition will play.

More than 60 companies were on the exhibit floor including the debut of the Connected Design House featuring products for the smart home that unify connected devices on a single platform, acoustical products that create high performance environments, built in appliances for the kitchen and products for the bath with touchscreen remote capability and dual function shower heads. Exhibitors included Control4, Graff, Kohler, SKS Signature, Sony and more.

"The consumer technology industry is evolving at a rapid pace and CE Week is proud to have hosted a dynamic line-up of speakers, exhibitors and partners who discussed trends that will impact consumer offerings during the holiday season," said Jens Heithecker, executive director, IFA, producer of CE Week and EVP Messe Berlin. "CE Week is part of the IFA network of global events and our team is committed to working with retailers and consumer technology companies to create an vibrant and efficient platform for business."

Sony's A9G Master Series OLED TV won the Value Electronics TV Shoot Out that honors the latest in high definition TVs. Award categories include:

Best SDR Day Mode: Sony A9F OLED TV

Best SDR Reference Mode: Sony A9G OLED TV

Best HDR TV: Sony A9G OLED TV

Best Streaming TV: Tie Sony A9G OLED TV and LG C9P OLED TV

The Smart Cities Council hosted a panel on 5G exploring how infrastructure will be increasingly critical to support a city's growth and economic development and discussed ways cities and suppliers and can best facilitate and leverage 5G networks in their communities. The Mobile Electronics Association hosted a series of conference sessions that examined mobility and innovation, enhancing the in-vehicle experience and upgrading vehicle safety.

