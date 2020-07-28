Leading Sales & Customer Care Outsource Provider, S&P Data LLC, Announces Growth Plans With New Chief Revenue Officer and Deputy Chief Growth Officer

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North American-based, founder-led, outsource provider of Sales and Customer Care outsource workforces with 25 years of success, S&P Data LLC announced today that Gregory Johnson joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer as part of a meta growth plan to meet the increased demand for remote and off-premise Sales and Service workforces in response to COVID-19 and new ways of working.

As S&P Data's CRO, Johnson will lead the company's revenue growth strategy and execution to become the #1 provider of remote, off-premise and hybrid sales and customer care workforces in North America.

S&P's CEO, Co-Founder and serial entrepreneur, Dan Plashkes said, "The selection process for Gregory actually commenced nearly 10 years ago when he and I met at one of our major clients, American Express. Gregory was an obvious entrepreneur at heart but was also a successful corporate executive who rose to senior ranks of a global service-centered organization. This combination was rare and led us to partner over the years as Gregory built new organizations to drive revenue growth in Financial Services and Fin-Tech."

Following his early career at United Parcel Service and Cardinal Health, Johnson rose to senior posts at American Express and Capital One as well as cutting edge Fin-Techs, Xero, LendingPoint and OnDeck Capital. Johnson commented, "For me, joining S&P Data is a 10-year vision come true. S&P Data was a great match for me as we share foundational values of diversity, service, and growth." Johnson holds a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from Arizona State University and went on to complete his MBA.

S&P Data's COO, David Borts remarked, "With many companies shifting to Work from Home programs, Gregory is joining the team at a near-perfect time as the demand for well-trained Work from Anywhere outsource employees will continue to grow."

In conjunction with the CRO role, S&P Data is appointing Rohit Krishna to Deputy Chief Growth Officer as a supporting role to Johnson as CRO. Mr. Krishna joined S&P in 2012 and has since held several progressive leadership positions including building out the organization's PMO division, leading various accounts as a Director of Client Services and most recently, running S&P Data's flagship Canadian HQ as a Senior Director of Operations. He will now leverage his internal expertise to help drive revenue strategy execution. Krishna holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Marketing from McMaster University and a Masters in Project Management.

S&P Data is eager to engage with companies in need of outsource sales and service programs to add to its long list of successful partnerships from Fortune 500 to Small Businesses.

https://www.spdatallc.com/

[email protected]

[email protected]

Related Images

s-p-data-llc-logo.png

S&P Data LLC Logo

Related Links

S&P Data LLC URL

Telephone

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNzn22bU_oU

SOURCE S&P Data LLC

Related Links

https://www.spdatallc.com

