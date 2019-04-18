Leading Scandinavian Signage Provider FocusNeo Acquired by Maas+Roos Group

STOCKHOLM, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FocusNeo, Scandinavia's leading provider of custom signage and visual communication, has reached an acquisition agreement with Maas+Roos Group, global manufacturer of branding and signage solutions. Through the acquisition, Maas+Roos now holds a minority share in FocusNeo with an option to increase its holding in the future.

FocusNeo

Maas+Roos Group has grown substantially over the last years following large investments in new signage factories in Germany, UAE and India. By acquiring FocusNeo, Maas+Roos continues its advancement in the global signage industry, with now around +42 MEUR in revenue and over 450 employees, strengthening its position in the strategic European market.

FocusNeo is a total supplier of custom signage and visual communication with operations in Sweden, Norway and Finland. Founded in 1965 and with around 60 employees, FocusNeo offers branding solutions for corporations, hospitality, retail and public organisations. The cooperation between FocusNeo and Maas+Roos started as early as the late 1970s. Alongside the acquisition, there is a generation shift from 2nd to 3rd in the FocusNeo family business ownership.

"We are very pleased to officially welcome FocusNeo in the Maas+Roos family. It is an important step in the acceleration of our strategy to become a world leading global signage provider. FocusNeo's strengths in sales, design and project management will be a great addition to our offer," says Alexander Burrak, CEO Maas+Roos Group.

"This is the beginning of a new era after a long successful cooperation. We are pleased to continue developing our business with a strong company like Maas+Roos as owner. FocusNeo complements Maas+Roos portfolio in terms of both products, services and knowledge," says Magnus Näslund, CEO FocusNeo.

ABOUT FOCUSNEO

FocusNeo is a total supplier of signage and visual communication with operations in Sweden, Norway and Finland. We have resources to make local companies visible and to meet global companies' needs for an effective project management and control. FocusNeo has 60 employees and a revenue of around 15 MEUR. www.focusneo.eu

ABOUT MAAS+ROOS GROUP

Maas+Roos provides end-to-end solutions for everything signage, from traditional static signs to high-end LED and digital signage products. With production units on three continents and a comprehensive network of partners in over 15 countries, Maas+Roos is a stable full-service production partner, flexible and capable of meeting any signage requirement, anywhere in the world. www.maasroos.com

