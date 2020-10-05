Leading Scholars and High-Ranking Decision-Makers Convene to Discuss Current Global Crises and Conflicts from Covid-19 to Climate Change

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 6-8, 2020, The University of Chicago will gather leading scholars and high-ranking political decision-makers from around the globe at The 2020 Pearson Global Forum. Hosted by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy's Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts, the virtual conference will discuss the causes and consequences of conflict, including how the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change are affecting international conflicts, and develop strategies to maximize the impact for preventing and resolving violent conflicts and informing policy.

A new UChicago Harris/AP-NORC Poll of American adults released in conjunction with the Global Forum found stark differences between Democrats and Republicans about the coronavirus situation, the development of a vaccine, the role Russia had in the 2016 election, and threats to the upcoming 2020 election. Of note:

Coronavirus vaccine : While 57% intend to get a vaccine if it becomes available, just 46% would get one developed outside the US. Republicans are more likely than Democrats and independents to say the US should keep any vaccine for itself, even if that means that fewer around the world get vaccinated (70% vs. 52% vs. 41%). Click here for more information.

: While 57% intend to get a vaccine if it becomes available, just 46% would get one developed outside the US. Republicans are more likely than Democrats and independents to say the US should keep any vaccine for itself, even if that means that fewer around the world get vaccinated (70% vs. 52% vs. 41%). Click here for more information. Relationship with Russia : Americans are significantly more likely to disapprove than approve of how President Trump is handling Russia , and a majority say ties should be weakened with Russia . And a majority of Americans (59%) are extremely or very concerned about foreign governments interfering in the upcoming presidential election. More information is available here.

Americans are significantly more likely to disapprove than approve of how President Trump is handling , and a majority say ties should be weakened with . And a majority of Americans (59%) are extremely or very concerned about foreign governments interfering in the upcoming presidential election. More information is available here. War in Afghanistan : 10% support increasing the number of US troops in Afghanistan when there is no mention of casualties, but just 3% say the same if there is a mention of the 2,2000 US troop deaths in the country.

"The climate of conflict is rapidly shifting around the world while at the same time America becomes increasingly polarized," said James Robinson, Institute Director, The Pearson Institute. "As the international community continues to deal with dozens of active conflicts, and the quickly shifting relationships between and among nations, it is essential to find paths towards resolution, peace, and stability. The Forum provides a platform to influence solutions, strategies, and policies for reducing and mitigating conflict to achieve a more peaceful world."

Highlights of the 2020 Pearson Forum, entitled "The Conflict of Climate," include:

October 6 - Focus on Global Water and Migration Issues . Featured speakers: James A. Robinson, Institute Director, The Pearson Institute; Alice Hill , Senior Fellow for Energy and the Environment, Council on Foreign Relations; and Elizabeth Hume , Vice President, Alliance for Peacebuilding.

. Featured speakers: James A. Robinson, Institute Director, The Pearson Institute; , Senior Fellow for Energy and the Environment, Council on Foreign Relations; and , Vice President, Alliance for Peacebuilding. October 7 - Focus on Covid-19/Other Global Pandemics, Haiti , and Afghanistan . Featured speakers: Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad , U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation; Paul Farmer , Chief Strategist and Co-Founder, Partners In Health, Harvard University ; and Clare Lockhart , Director and Co-Founder, Institute for State Effectiveness.

. Featured speakers: Ambassador , U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation; , Chief Strategist and Co-Founder, Partners In Health, ; and , Director and Co-Founder, Institute for State Effectiveness. October 8 - Focus on Conflict Negotiations. Featured speakers: Wendy Sherman , Professor of Practice and Director, Center for Public Leadership, Harvard Kennedy School; Former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, U.S. Department of State; and Steven E. Miller , Director, International Security Program, Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, Harvard Kennedy School .

The full conference agenda is available here. To view a video overview, click here.

The Forum is free of charge. Click here to gain access.

In 2015, the University of Chicago announced the creation of The Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts at the Harris School of Public Policy, the first of its kind research institute dedicated to applying rigorous, evidence-based inquiry to the issues of peace and conflict. Established through a grant from The Thomas L. Pearson and The Pearson Family Members Foundation, and led by Institute Director James Robinson, co-author of The Narrow Corridor and Why Nations Fail, the Institute seeks to understand the complex causes and consequences of conflict by mobilizing the best minds and the most innovative tools and technology to drive new breakthroughs and understanding that informs policy and leads to a world more at peace. 2020 marks the third consecutive year of the Pearson Global Forum.

