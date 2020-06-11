Leading School and Library Supplier Demco Gains New Leader

MADISON, Wis., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demco, Inc., and its parent company, Wall Family Enterprise, are pleased to announce the appointment of Chad Edwards as president of Demco. He will begin in his new role on June 22, 2020.

"The education and library markets are changing rapidly, making it more important than ever that we have a visionary leader who can help us meet the needs of our customers in new ways," said Brendan Wall, co-chief executive officer of WFE. "We are delighted to have Chad on board. He comes from a family of teachers and has spent the past two decades in roles focused on helping educators maximize the potential of every learner. His values align perfectly with Demco's, and he fully embraces our mission to promote learning and enrichment at all stages of life."

Edwards brings a deep background in education technology and services to Demco. For the past 22 years he has held a variety of positions at Renaissance Learning, most recently as vice president of sales strategy and business development for the company's North American markets. Over this time he has helped lead strategic business transformations, organic growth, and acquisitions under both family owners and private equity groups.

At Demco, Edwards will work to strengthen Demco's market position among public libraries and expand the company's presence in the K-12 market in both school libraries and classrooms. His keen understanding of learning trends and how to create solutions that meet educators' needs will inform his leadership of new product development, especially proprietary offerings created in response to customer insights. He'll also pursue growth opportunities , including investments and acquisitions.

"Right now, more than ever, companies need to step up and be there for customers," Edwards said. "Listening to their needs and solving their real-life problems can make the difference in this 'new normal.' I am excited to help Demco build on its strong reputation and grow and innovate in ways that ultimately benefit every learner."

Edwards holds a bachelor of science degree in economics and a K - 8 teaching certification from Beloit College, where he graduated summa cum laude. He serves as vice president of the Portage, Wis., school board. He will work primarily from Demco's headquarters in Madison, Wis.

About Demco, Inc.

Demco provides product and service solutions to libraries and schools to help them better meet the needs of their communities. Offerings include a full range of supplies, equipment, software, and furniture, as well as comprehensive interior design services. Headquartered in Madison, Wis., Demco is a subsidiary of Wall Family Enterprise, Inc.

