Leading Seminar Management Firm, White Glove, Secures Investment From Detroit-based Rockbridge Growth Equity

DETROIT, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockbridge Growth Equity, a Detroit-based private equity firm, today announced an investment in White Glove, an industry-leader in seminar marketing and planning and social media management.

Founded in 2015, White Glove is a digital marketing company that provides marketing support, guidance, social media management and educational seminar planning for professionals in the finance, insurance, legal and real estate industries.

"White Glove's unique approach to marketing, combined with a rapidly scaling seminar planning service makes it a great addition to the Rockbridge portfolio," said Kevin Prokop, Managing Partner at Rockbridge. "We look forward to helping accelerate White Glove's growth throughout North America."

White Glove is unique because it assumes the risk involved in planning a seminar, and never charges for empty seats. The company utilizes a done-for-you approach for seminar planning, which includes everything from finding and booking venues, deploying digital marketing techniques, handling registrations, sending and managing e-mail campaigns and reminders, to providing media training and on-site communication support for speakers during seminars. To date, White Glove has completed more than 10,000 seminars.

"The partnership between White Glove and Rockbridge is a strong strategic alliance that empowers us to continue growing our company as the unmatched leader in the educational seminar marketing and planning industry," said White Glove Co-Founder Dean Thurman. "When selecting a private equity partner, we prioritized a cultural fit and ability to help us accelerate our growth. After getting to know the Rockbridge team and seeing the capabilities they bring, we knew we found the right group."

White Glove has seen explosive growth over the past three years and has grown into a 115+ person company that has helped more than 1,000 service professionals across the United States and Canada grow their business.

"Combining forces represents a new chapter for White Glove with tremendous opportunity to expand our service offerings and explore other educational seminar topics. We're confident this partnership is the right step for our business and will allow us to connect with more service professionals who want to use educational seminars to create a professional relationship with community members and ultimately grow their business," said White Glove Co-Founder Mike Thurman.

As Rockbridge's newest investment, White Glove will join Rockbridge and the Rock Family of Companies which includes other high-growth businesses such as Quicken Loans, the nation's largest online mortgage lender; Gas Station TV, a fast-growing digital advertising platform; Connect America, a leading provider of emergency alert products catering to the aging population across the United States; Rock Connections, a national strategic marketing company specializing in outbound and inbound client service for numerous online, technology and other businesses; and Bedrock, a full-service real estate firm specializing in acquiring, leasing, financing, developing and managing commercial and residential space.

The deal closed on October 1, 2019. Honigman served as legal counsel.

About Rockbridge Growth Equity

Founded in 2007, Rockbridge Growth Equity, LLC is a Detroit, Michigan-based private equity firm that invests in financial and business services, consumer-direct marketing, and sports, media & entertainment industries. Rockbridge owns equity stakes in Connect America, RapidFinance, Gas Station TV, Kings III of America, and Robb Report, and is affiliated with other leading businesses in its target sectors including Quicken Loans, the 2016 NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, Title Source and StockX. Since its inception, Rockbridge Growth Equity has managed more than $500 million of equity in its portfolio of companies. For more information on Rockbridge Growth Equity, visit www.rbequity.com.

About White Glove

White Glove is a marketing company that makes it easy for financial advisors and other service professionals to be successful with two powerful, yet oftentimes cumbersome, client-getting strategies: educational seminars and social media. With White Glove's two done-for-you programs – Triple Guaranteed Seminars and Social Connect™ – professionals can grow their business without spending extra time booking venues, following up with seminar registrants or keeping social media channels updated with great content. White Glove handles all that...and more. Clients benefit from countless freed-up hours that they can spend on other important things – like their own clients, their family and activities they enjoy – all without sacrificing results. For more information, visit www.whiteglove.com.

SOURCE Rockbridge Growth Equity

