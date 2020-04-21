Leading Sexual Wellness Brand plusOne Launches New Vibrating Wand Available At Select Retailers Nationwide
Brand Breaks the Taboo of Self-Pleasure with Line of Affordable and Innovative Vibrators Available at Mass Market Retailers
Apr 21, 2020, 06:00 ET
NEWTON, Mass., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- plusOne™, the leading provider of sexual wellness products is launching a new product, the vibrating wand, at select retail locations nationwide. Developed by innovative personal care brand clio®, plusOne is providing high quality intimate products at prices that all can enjoy.
In an effort to make sexual wellness mainstream and approachable, plusOne is expanding its existing line of products at retailers to include its newest innovation, the vibrating wand, as well as fan favorites, the personal massager, air pulsing rouser and vibrating bullet.
Compact, yet powerful, the vibrating wand delivers the most intense sensations that plusOne has to offer. Whether used alone or with a partner, the wand is guaranteed to super-charge erotic explorations with its unparalleled, robust strength. With ten customizable settings, the wand has the power to please anyone's sexual desires.
Key Benefits:
- Strong, sturdy form with robust vibration
- Super soft, smooth texture
- Ten levels of intensity
- Fully waterproof for enjoyment in the bath or shower
- High quality body-safe silicone
- Ultra-hygienic and easy to clean
- Long lasting rechargeable lithium ion battery
- Low battery indicator
- Magnetic USB cable included
plusOne products are available at over 20,000 retail locations nationwide and online. The vibrating wand will be available at select retailers, including Target, in April, 2020. The company is continuing to expand their product offerings in 2020 with additional designs to enhance both women and couples experiences. For more information, visit www.myplusone.com.
About plusOne
Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts and part of the clio® corporate group, plusOne brings consumers premium quality adult products at an affordable price. All plusOne™ products are crafted with body-safe silicone, offering premium quality and performance at affordable prices. plusOne products are available at over 20,000 retail locations nationwide and online, including Walmart, Target and CVS. plusOne sexual wellness products are satisfyingly superior: each vibe is fully waterproof, made with body-safe silicone, solidly-crafted with rechargeable lithium ion batteries and a quick-charging USB cable, and delivers powerful pulsations with a variety of vibration settings easily controlled with a quick touch of a button.
SOURCE plusOne
Share this article