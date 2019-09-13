Leading Skincare Brand, Murad®, Creates New Digital Flagship To Take E-Commerce From Transactional To Conversational

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige skincare brand, Murad®, has launched a newly renovated digital flagship, focused on clinical skincare education, ingredient education and transparency, as well as founder, dermatologist and pharmacist Dr. Howard Murad's lifelong philosophy of incorporating wellness into everyday routines for total skin health.

Redesigned to engage and inspire conversation, the website now allows shoppers to browse offerings by key ingredients and skincare concern, with more than 150 new product pages aimed at providing increasingly discerning skincare consumers with all of the information they need in the shopping process. From learning more about the efficacy of clinical ingredients like retinol and hydroquinone, to picking up recipes with fruits and vegetables that can help with inflammation, the new Murad.com has consumers covered.

A Champion of Modern Wellness®, Dr. Murad built his career on the belief that skincare is healthcare. He created his namesake brand in 1989 to not only share his innovative skincare formulas, which were among the first to show measurable results without surgery, but to also advance his research on the effects of the environment, nutrition and lifestyle on the skin. Dr. Murad was the first to identify Cultural Stress™, or the stress of modern living, as a health threat. His vision of Modern Wellness® connects the dots for 360°well-being, including cellular hydration, nutrition, mental wellness, exercise and creative expression.

Additionally, the new product pages feature complete ingredient transparency, including educational content on the effectiveness and safety of Murad's results-driven clinical formulations. Each page contains a full list of ingredients that the product is formulated with, and without. A new feature also allows shoppers to filter product results by "formulated without" ingredients, in order to pinpoint the perfect product.

"We've designed a website with the consumer in mind – from shopping by ingredient, skin concern or product type, to offering them more modern ways to transact like Google Pay," says Murad® CEO, Michelle Shigemasa. "We've also brought our brand story to life, including our heritage of how Dr. Murad founded the first modern doctor brand, and how we now live at the intersection of clinical efficacy and science-backed wellness. The site gives consumers the tools and information they need about our products – what it is, why it's different, how to use it and of course some of Dr. Murad's famed wellness tips!"

ABOUT MURAD, INC.

Founded in 1989, Murad is a pioneering clinical skincare brand dedicated to encouraging people to live happier, healthier and more fulfilling lives. Backed by 19 unique patents and a 30-year legacy of research and clinical testing, Dr. Murad's unique philosophy is a whole person approach to health and beauty that inspires people to nourish their skin, awaken their body through physical activity, "eat" their water by consuming water-rich fruits and vegetables, and be kind to their mind.

