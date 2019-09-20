Leading Skincare Brand Rodan + Fields Announces Strategic Global Expansion with Launch in Japan

"We are looking forward to the opportunity to enter this important market and bring our innovative, regimen-based skincare brand and business proposition to Japan," said Diane Dietz, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our brand heritage resides in giving women life changing skincare through the highest quality products and it makes Japan a natural next step as we expand Rodan + Fields' global footprint."

Practicing dermatologists and successful entrepreneurs, Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields, founded Rodan + Fields with the mission of offering consumers the best skin of their lives through a forward-thinking Consumer-Connected Commerce business model and powerful Consultant Community. They have a deep appreciation for the attention women in Japan pay to skincare regimens and the in-depth understanding of the importance of a healthy skincare routine.

Rodan + Fields' strategic expansion into Japan is testimony to the company's skincare philosophy to bring dermatologically-inspired results to the home, a commitment that remains at the heart of the brand. From their experience as practicing dermatologists, Dr. Rodan and Dr. Fields know visible results come from use of their proprietary multi-step science approach combining the right ingredients in the right formulations and applying them in the right order – a skincare ritual that the Japanese market appreciates and endorses.

Rodan + Fields' team of scientists and innovators spent five years developing skincare regimens and formulas tailored specifically for Japan. These prestige formulas have undergone clinical testing in Japan to ensure their efficacy for this market.

"The best skin of your life has no borders – as dermatologists, we understand the universal importance of healthy, beautiful skin and believe our innovative solutions made specifically for this market are a strong fit for Japan, one of the world's most sophisticated skincare markets," said Dr. Katie Rodan, Co-Founder of Rodan + Fields. "After five years of intensive research and product testing in Japan, we are bringing life-changing skincare and the confidence it inspires to the discerning Japanese market," said Dr. Kathy Fields, Co-Founder of Rodan + Fields.

In keeping with the company's commitment to Do Good in the communities it serves, Rodan + Fields is pleased to announce that the company's Prescription for Change Foundation, a non-profit organization funded through voluntary contributions by Rodan + Fields Independent Consultants, Customers and the Company, is partnering with Kids' Door. Kids' Door is dedicated to helping young people in Japan succeed in school and in life. This effort will expand Kids' Door programs to reach 3,000 more high school students with educational assistance, counseling and basic nutrition to help them graduate from high school and enter university. It will also help those who have dropped out of school to achieve a high school equivalency and find employment. The grant will target young people living in Adachi ward, an underserved neighborhood in Tokyo. Before Rodan + Fields even sold its first product, the Prescription for Change Foundation made its first grant to support young people in the US, starting a journey that today has reached and touched the lives of more than 1.3M youth. We are honored to expand our impact in our newest market in Japan.

"Our R+F purpose to Do Good is in our DNA – it started with the inception of our brand and continues to be an integral element of how we launch in new markets," said Dietz. "We have found the perfect partner in Japan with Kids' Door and look forward to helping empower youth in this new market."

About Rodan + Fields

Rodan + Fields was launched in 2002 and founded by dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of giving consumers the best skin of their lives. The brand is a result of the doctors' belief that healthy skin empowers people to feel confident. Born in the digital era and designed to directly reach consumers where they live and shop via mobile and social networks, Rodan + Fields is disrupting the industry with its regimen-based skincare and powerful Independent Consultant community. Rodan + Fields first introduced their life-changing skincare products outside the U.S. to women in Canada in 2015 and then Australia in 2017.

SOURCE Rodan + Fields