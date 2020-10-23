Leading Sports Retailer Lids to Open Largest Store to Date at PIER 39 in San Francisco

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sports retailer Lids is expanding its brick and mortar footprint with a new location at PIER 39 in the San Francisco market opening Friday, Oct. 23, the company announced today. The new storefront will be the retailer's largest to date at nearly 7,000 square feet and its eighth location in San Francisco.

Lids at PIER 39 will feature two Custom Lids stations, where guests can customize hats and jerseys, a Nike Zone with all of the brand's hottest products, gear from every major league and college, and more.

"Our PIER 39 store will be a one-stop shop for all of the Bay Area's favorite teams – and more," said Tom Ripley, Chairman and CEO of Lids. "We couldn't be more excited to expand our footprint in San Francisco and to bring this state-of-the-art location to residents and visitors of all ages, in addition to adding 40 local jobs."

Lids is the largest retailer of hats in North America, with over 28 million sold per year across their 1,200 locations. Beyond hats, Lids is the largest brick and mortar retailer of licensed sports product in North America and has a fast-growing non-sports branded business.

Media Contacts:

Melanie Wadden Van Dusen (Lids): [email protected], 703-627-6580

Jennifer Reich (Lids): [email protected], 954-309-3450

About Lids:

Lids Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico through over 1,200 retail locations. Indianapolis-based Lids Sports Group carries officially-licensed and branded gear aimed at empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. Lids Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse, Cardinals Clubhouse, and numerous other nameplates. Lids also has locations within select Macy's department stores nationwide. To find a retail location near you visit blog.lids.com or join the #LidsLoyal on Instagram (@lids), Facebook (@lids), Twitter (@lids), or LinkedIn .

SOURCE Lids