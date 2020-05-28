Leading Supplier Of Personal Protective Equipment, Urgent Response Network, Partners With Dallas Fort Worth-Based Cornerstone Roofing To Offer First Local Contactless PPE Delivery With UrgentRN.com

DALLAS, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global supplier of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Urgent Response Network, today announces their newest partnership with Plano, Texas-based, Cornerstone Roofing, to offer the first local contactless PPE delivery service in the United States.

In direct response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Urgent Response Network repositioned their sourcing, manufacturing, logistics, and quality control infrastructure to procure PPE and assist government, health systems, and businesses gain access to critical medical supplies across the United States. Urgent Response Network has previously announced partnerships with eShipping, Ecoshell, and Wynn Innovations, extending their PPE personnel to over 500 people.

"We are constantly evolving our business to best serve the needs of our clients and are very excited that this new partnership gives our clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area contactless access to critical PPE," said Brent Skoda, Chairman and co-founder of Urgent Response Network. "This is an important step in keeping our local partners, customers and team members safe and limiting the further spread of COVID-19."

Based in Plano, Texas, Cornerstone Roofing has been in business for 38 years and has worked with all of the major builders in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Currently, they have over 120,000 customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area and over 10,000 customers in the Houston metro area. For now, Urgent Response Network and Cornerstone Roofing will focus their efforts on the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, to ensure the seamless and efficient delivery of PPE locally.

"Cornerstone Roofing has been serving the needs of the DFW metroplex for 38 years and we're excited that this new partnership allows us the opportunity to safely and efficiently supply our community with PPE," said Trevor McCormick, CEO of Cornerstone Roofing. "Our team is fully equipped and ready to efficiently and seamlessly deliver PPE while keeping customers safe."

About Urgent Response Network

Urgent Response Network is committed to assisting governments, health systems, businesses and individuals receive the critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) desperately needed in today's world. Urgent Response Network partners and related companies have been serving global Fortune 500 companies for more than 30 years. With access to more than 500 personnel in North America, Asia and Europe, Urgent Response Network has the ability to scale operations to meet client needs of acquiring authentic PPE in a timely manner.

Directly in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Urgent Response Network repositioned sourcing, manufacturing, logistics and quality control infrastructure to procure critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) initially to the United States. Through organic growth, partnerships and alliances, Urgent Response Network supplies PPE across the globe to health care organizations, government agencies, charities and the world's largest e-commerce store, Amazon.

About Cornerstone Roofing:

