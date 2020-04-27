Leading Supplier Of Personal Protective Equipment, Urgent Response Network, Partners With Mexico-Based Company For Expansion

DALLAS, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading nationwide supplier of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Urgent Response Network, announces newest partnership with Mexico-based Ecoshell, to launch Urgent Response Network Mexico. Ecoshell provides environmentally biodegradable products such as plates, straws and cups while also supplying material for major companies in Mexico including Starbucks, Wal-Mart, Corona, Grupo, Bimbo, Soriana, HEB and other international brands. With this partnership, Urgent Response Network is able to source high quality PPE for their U.S. clientele including state governments, hospital systems and other entities.

"This partnership with Carlos Camacho and Ecoshell, paired with our combined expertise in manufacturing, logistics and finance, strengthens our goal to be recognized as the world's most trusted and reliable supplier of PPE," said Brent Skoda, Chairman and Co-Founder of Urgent Response Network. "The Ecoshell partnership brings an additional 125 personnel to our PPE solution and allows us to build out substantial teams in sales, sourcing, quality control, legal, regulatory compliance and customs, on the ground in Mexico."

Urgent Response Network is working to assist governments, health systems and businesses gain access to critical medical supplies amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Urgent Response Network previously announced a partnership with eShipping extending their 350 personnel to help manage the complex supply chain logistics involved at each step. eShipping has a deep technology infrastructure that allows Urgent Response Network customers to see exactly where their PPE order is, from raw material procurement to manufacturing to delivery, creating total transparency with their clients.

With the significant global infrastructure Ecoshell had acquired with Pablo Peralta, along with the integration of logistics through eShipping, Urgent Response Network grows their PPE personnel to more than 500. The recent United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) allows Urgent Response Network to source quality products with minimal geopolitical risk, creating jobs at a time of shrinking global economies.

"I am very excited to be named Managing Director of Urgent RN Mexico. The work they are doing in the U.S. has proven to be monumental in assuring PPE gets in the hands of those who need it most," said Carlos Camacho, Co-Founder of Ecoshell. He continues, "We are confident that this strategic partnership will only accelerate the work both companies are doing."

For more information on Urgent Response Network, please visit UrgentRN.com.

About Urgent Response Network:

Urgent Response Network is a YPO member-led coalition working to assist governments, health systems and businesses with access to critical medical supplies. Urgent Response Network partners and related companies have been serving global Fortune 500 companies for more than 30 years. With access to more than 500 personnel in North America, Asia and Europe, Urgent Response Network has the ability to scale operations to meet client needs.

Directly in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Urgent Response Network repositioned sourcing, manufacturing, logistics and quality control infrastructure to procure critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) initially to the United States. Through organic growth, partnerships and alliances, Urgent Response Network supplies PPE across the globe to health care organizations, government agencies, charities and the world's largest e-commerce store, Amazon.

About Ecoshell

Ecoshell was co-founded by an endeavor entrepreneur, creating the most important and leading company in Mexico in biodegradable and compostable products such as straws, plates, containers, bags and cutlery, having clients as Starbucks, Walmart, Chedraui, CMR, Alsea, Vidanta, Grupo Modelo, Corona Beer, City Express, Grupo Posadas among others.

Ecoshell and affiliated companies like HPP have the largest network and operation in Mexico for a quick response to COVID-19.

SOURCE Urgent Response Network

Related Links

http://www.urgentrn.com

