Leading Supplier Of Personal Protective Equipment, Urgent Response Network, Partners With MFS Supply

Urgent Response Network and Leading Distributor of Renovation Materials and Fixtures Working Together to Bring PPE Products to Americans during COVID-19

CLEVELAND, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading nationwide supplier of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Urgent Response Network, today announces their partnership with leading distributor of renovation materials and fixtures, MFS Supply. This partnership allows for individuals and businesses to access PPE across the United States.

MFS Supply is a national distributor of REO supplies and multifamily appliances, HVAC, and cabinetry, headquartered in Solon, Ohio. With the current high demands for PPE in The United States, the company is utilizing its team of over 170 employees that are driven to achieve top results, to bring dependable PPE supplies from Urgent Response Network to consumers at fair prices.

"As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, it's important that we establish meaningful partnerships to help with the global and national impact of COVID-19," said Brent Skoda, Chairman and Co-Founder of Urgent Response Network. "Our focus remains providing superior PPE products and supplies to those that need it, and this partnership with MFS Supply allows us to continue to do so."

"It is important to the MFS Supply team to utilize our infrastructure & resources to improve the availability of PPE products across the United States. Our partnership with Urgent Response Network allows us to achieve this goal by making PPE available to our clients." said Brandon Guzman, President & CEO of MFS Supply.

For more information on Urgent Response Network or MFS Supply, please visit UrgentRN.com and MFSSupply.com

About Urgent Response Network

Urgent Response Network is committed to assisting governments, health systems, businesses and individuals receive the critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) desperately needed in today's world. Urgent Response Network partners and related companies have been serving global Fortune 500 companies for more than 30 years. With access to more than 500 personnel in North America, Asia and Europe, Urgent Response Network has the ability to scale operations to meet client needs of acquiring authentic PPE in a timely manner.

Directly in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Urgent Response Network repositioned sourcing, manufacturing, logistics and quality control infrastructure to procure critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) initially to the United States. Through organic growth, partnerships and alliances, Urgent Response Network supplies PPE across the globe to health care organizations, government agencies, charities and the world's largest e-commerce store, Amazon.

About MFS Supply

MFS Supply is a national distributor of renovation materials including cabinetry, appliances, lighting, plumbing fixtures, HVAC, and MRO & securing materials. MFS Supply has been a leader in the multifamily and single-family renovation industries for the past decade. Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, MFS Supply supports its national reach with offices and warehouses in New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Canada.

SOURCE Urgent Response Network

