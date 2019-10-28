Leading Talent Solutions Provider ettain group Appoints Three New Members to the Board of Directors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ettain group, a leading provider of talent solutions, announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the Board will be Joseph Berardino, Scott Freidheim and Michael McGowan. Mr. Freidheim and Mr. McGowan will serve as Co-Chairmen of the Board. "We are very excited to have Joe, Mike and Scott join the Board. They will provide valuable insights and expertise as we continue to grow our business and expand our service offerings," said Trent Beekman, Chief Executive Officer of ettain group.

Mr. Berardino brings more than 30 years of executive leadership and Board service experience across a number of businesses and industries. Mr. Berardino is currently a Managing Director with Alvarez & Marsal's ("A&M") Corporate Performance Improvement group ("CPI") and serves as the National Leader for CPI's Corporate Transformation practice. Prior to joining A&M, Mr. Berardino served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Profectus Bio Sciences. Prior to that, Mr. Berardino served as CEO of Andersen Worldwide during his 30+ years in various client-serving and leadership roles at Arthur Andersen. Mr. Berardino holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Fairfield University.

Mr. Freidheim brings years of corporate leadership experience to the Board, having held several senior executive roles across a variety of industries. Most recently, Mr. Freidheim served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of CDI Corporation. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Executive Officer, Europe of Investcorp International Ltd. Mr. Freidheim also served as an Executive Vice President of Sears Holdings and Chief Administrative Officer of Lehman Brothers Holdings, Inc. Mr. Freidheim holds a B.A. in Economics from Northwestern University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

Mr. McGowan has significant experience in the IT staffing and solutions industry and previously served in a senior leadership role at one of the industry's largest players. Until 2017, Mr. McGowan served five years as Chief Operating Officer of ASGN Inc. and twenty years as President of the Company's Oxford Global Resources division. Prior to that, he held senior leadership positions at Kelly Services and The Medstat Group, and increasingly responsible positions within ADP during a tenured career. Mr. McGowan holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and an MBA from Michigan State University.

The appointments of Mr. Berardino, Mr. Freidheim and Mr. McGowan coincide with ettain group's recent acquisitions of Global Employment Solutions and Leidos Inc.'s commercial Electronic Health Records consulting business. Additionally, in connection with the acquisitions, ettain group has received a new majority investment from Alvarez & Marsal Capital.

About ettain group

ettain group is a leading talent solutions firm that delivers Recruitment Services and Managed Services in three practice areas: IT, Healthcare IT, and Digital Creative. From discovery to execution, we help our clients successfully design, develop, and deliver critical technology and business initiatives, from providing individual resources, to staffing and managing critical programs and projects, to running entire recruitment processes. Founded in 1996, with nearly 3,500 employees and consultants currently at work, we offer opportunities across North America, with 25 offices located in 17 key markets. For more information, visit www.ettaingroup.com.

