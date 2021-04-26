Leading Telemedicine Ecosystem, ixlayer, Selects 5WPR as Agency of Record

5WPR's Technology Team will be responsible for ixlayer's media relations strategy, including partnerships, to build relationships in health IT, technology, and business sectors. The team will raise awareness for the client through thought leadership, and highlight the work ixlayer is completing to provide a complete platform for healthcare providers, government health agencies, employers and private organizations to provide the proper infrastructure to navigate the pandemic and scale telehealth services.

"Our partnership with ixlayer comes at a time when the healthcare industry is undergoing a digital transformation, accelerated by the global pandemic," said Matthew Caiola, 5WPR President. "ixlayer is removing barriers in the health testing space, ensuring those searching for digital solutions have the proper infrastructure in place to provide every available tool to access high quality care. Our aim will be to communicate their mission of improving diagnostics as the healthcare industry and its infrastructure evolves, to play a crucial role in making advancements in healthcare technology."

"The health IT industry is at an inflection point now, and it's the right time for us to tell our story and how we support large-scale organizations with customized enterprise technology to fit their needs," said Pouria Sanae, CEO of ixlayer. "We are pleased with 5WPR's stellar results so far, and we're excited for what the future holds as we expand our relationship."

5WPR's tech practice has grown to serve several highly-specialized areas and prides itself on being a leading adtech, martech and fintech public relations firm in the nation. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns, 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients. The team has received various accolades, including the 2020 PR NEWS Diversity & Inclusion Campaign Award.

About ixlayer:

ixlayer is an industry leader in the health-tech ecosystem, providing innovative solutions for enabling health systems, payors, biopharma, and health-focused companies to offer health testing in a virtual environment. The ixlayer platform delivers end-to-end solutions for the technical, security, regulatory, and user experience components of complex health testing. As the industry shifts to remote and virtual care options, ixlayer is powering patient engagement and preventative health strategies through virtual health testing, at scale. The ixlayer solution can be added to existing patient engagement platforms and patient portals to enable real time health and wellness lab testing. Founded in 2018, ixlayer currently supports millions of patients and has launched hundreds of testing programs for large organizations, health systems, and every level of the government.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

