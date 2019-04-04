Leading Texas-based independent insurance firm, Insgroup, expands into Dallas

DALLAS, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insgroup, Inc. ("Insgroup"), one of Texas' largest privately held, independent property & casualty insurance brokerage firms is growing its' footprint with a new office in the Galleria area of Dallas. This expansion enhances Insgroup's ability to serve its' growing roster of successful Dallas/Fort Worth area commercial and private clients, and to accelerate its' growth in North Texas.

In connection with this expansion, Insgroup has appointed two industry veterans, Kirk Hodgson and Hoyt Utay, as partners in its' local affiliate, Insgroup Dallas, LLC. Mr. Hodgson will have overall responsibility for management and growth of the office. Kirk began his career with Chubb where he held positions of increasing responsibility. He later held field management roles with Fireman's Fund, and more recently with AIG Private Client, where he served as Regional AVP for the last fifteen years.

"Kirk has been a friend of our firm's for many years and we are pleased to have him on the Insgroup team. Our Dallas office will benefit from his leadership, character, and marketplace knowledge as we continue to attract talent and build our practice in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area," said Brian Kapiloff, Insgroup's President and CEO.

"I am excited about the opportunity to help lead Insgroup's expansion in North Texas and beyond. I look forward to combining Insgroup's resources and expertise in the Agency business with my decades of experience on the carrier side of the industry to build a leading independent brokerage in the DFW Metroplex. With all of the consolidation occurring in our industry, it is great to see firms like Insgroup double-down on their commitment to independence and reinvest in future leaders and organic growth. Together, we will build a great independent practice by pairing top talent with the tools, resources, and technologies that smart clients are increasingly demanding" said Mr. Hodgson.

Mr. Utay brings more than twenty-eight years of property/casualty brokerage and claims handling expertise to the Insgroup Dallas team. Prior to joining Insgroup, Mr. Utay produced business and managed the personal insurance practice for Marsh Agency (formerly MHBT) for eight years. For the past four years, he served on the management committee of another independent agency in Dallas. Hoyt chose to partner with Insgroup because he believes his clients will be better served by a Texas-based, independent firm with capabilities across all lines for local, regional, and national accounts.

Mr. Utay said, "I am excited to partner with Insgroup and show my clients the difference that our client-centric, resource-rich independent firm platform can make for their family and their business. When it comes to serving the risk management needs of family offices and affluent families, Insgroup is a proven leader. On the commercial lines side, their well-established specialties in Real Estate, Construction, Manufacturing, and Transportation line up very well with the needs of my clients and prospects. They also have a strong Employee Benefits Consulting practice that many of my clients will enjoy working with." Mr. Kapiloff continued, "Hoyt's character, his deep knowledge of the insurance agency business, his expertise in the private client space and serving the needs of family offices, and his track record of creating custom-tailored programs and providing personalized service to his clients, is the reason we chose to partner with him. Hoyt is the kind of guy people want to work with and work for, and we are confident that together we will have great success building a leading independent practice across all lines in Dallas."

This expansion is the latest example of talented practitioners recognizing the unique opportunity that Insgroup offers. Since its founding over 40 years ago in Houston, Insgroup has grown to become one of the 100 largest independent property/casualty agencies in the United States, and the largest such firm in Texas. The firm maintains offices in Austin, Dallas and Houston and practices in the following areas: Risk Management, Commercial Insurance Brokerage, Private Client Insurance, and Employee Benefits Consulting & Brokerage. Insgroup Dallas' office will be temporarily located at 5050 Quorum Drive, Dallas, Texas 75254.





SOURCE Insgroup, Inc.

Related Links

www.insgroup.net

