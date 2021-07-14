Leading the charge to partner with organizations on DEI before it was a trend, Organized SHIFT™ founder Landi Spearman inks a deal with Salesforce

As many Houstonians were adversely impacted by Hurricane Harvey, Spearman used the natural disaster as an opportunity to pivot her white-glove business model from moving boxes to moving mindsets. In 2017, she founded Organized SHIFT™ to address the urgent need to improve resilience, adaptability, and decision-making of overwhelmed leaders facing change, growth, and disruption. Organized SHIFT™ combines data and behavioral science with Lean Six Sigma operations, to partner with those required to do more with less time, fewer people, and reduced resources. Through Organized SHIFT™, Spearman has worked with Fortune 500s including Sysco, GE, Kraft, Eaton, Victoria's Secret, and Pottery Barn. In recognition of her innovation leadership work, Landi has been celebrated for breaking the glass ceiling for minorities and women across industries and communities. Landi has recently been named the 2020 Innovation Mentor of the Year by InnovationMap and Houston Exponential ; a Houston Business Journal 2020 Women Who Mean Business Honoree; and a prestigious Houston Minority Supplier Development Council 2020 Emerging 10 (E-10) Minority Business Enterprise.

Landi Spearman is excited to facilitate the new DEI program for Salesforce and looks forward to consulting and assisting other organizations in the DEI space. To inquire about Zoom/Skype interviews or media inquiries please contact LaToya Hurley at [email protected] or call 281-660-1813.

About Organized Shift

Organized SHIFT™ specializes in end-to-end Leadership Assessment and Development, Executive Coaching, Data Visualization and DEI solutions for Culture Transformation, Team Effectiveness, and Social Sustainability. Organized SHIFT™ is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) through the National Supplier Diversity Council (NMSDC), the nation's largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by minorities in the US. and certified under the HUB program in Texas. Organized SHIFT ™ has managed operating budgets totaling $55 million and has helped 1200+ leaders and intergenerational partners to SHIFT™.

