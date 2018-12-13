Leading the World Together with SKYWORTH, Introducing 8 New Televisions & 1 Global Brand Strategy
04:49 ET
LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYWORTH, the global leader in household appliances, will hold a Global Media Launch & Clients' Conference in Palace Ballroom, Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, USA from 14:30 to 17:30 on January 7, 2019, in which they will release 8 new TVs and new technologies, as well as announce their new global brand strategy.
|
What
|
SKYWORTH never slows the pace of technological innovation and promotes the high-end process of the industry with the concept of "Hardware + System + Content + AI algorithm". At this conference, they will be releasing 8 new TVs, including the AI smart dual ecosystem TV and the Full-time AI TV, along with industry-leading technology, such as Chameleon AI PQ Extreme, CSO Pro, and MiniLED, breaking the boundaries of imagination. At the same time, they will be revealing their new global brand strategy.
|
Where
|
Palace Ballroom, Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, USA
|
When
|
Monday, Jan 7th, 2019
Las Vegas: 14:30-17:30
|
Why
|
Attend this conference to:
- Understand the future direction of TV development, the upgrading of PQ and AQ technology, and hardware innovation.
- Learn the application of the most fashionable new technologies in the field of television, such as AI technology, IOT technology, and CSO Pro.
- Gain a comprehensive understanding of SKYWORTH's successful business model in the field of household appliances and the global brand strategy.
|
Who
|
Mr. Huang Hongsheng, Founder of SKYWORTH Group & Majority shareholder
Mr. Lai Weide, The Chairman of SKYWORTH Group Co., Ltd.
Mr. Wang Zhiguo, SKYWORTH Group CTO & SKYWORTH-RGB ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD Chairman and President & COOCAA Network Technology Co, LTD CEO
Mr. Johnny Wang, SKYWORTH TV Business Unit Executive Vice President & Overseas Sales and Marketing Headquarter General Manger
|
How
|
Click here to attend this media launch.
About SKYWORTH
SKYWORTH is a globally leader company of smart home appliance and information technology and its primary business includes development and manufacturing of consumer electronics, smart televisions, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, display devices, digital set-top boxes, etc.
SKYWORTH was listed on the main board of HK Stock Exchange (HK00751) in 2000 and SKYWORTH Digital, a subsidiary company of SKYWORTH, was listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZ000810) in September, 2014. After 30 years of development, SKYWORTH is one of the top 5 TV brands in the world and its OLED TV has the largest domestic market share. In 2018, the brand value of SKYWORTH reached 83.2 billion RMB.
Related Links
http://www.iskyworth.com
https://www.facebook.com/SkyworthGlobal.
SOURCE SKYWORTH
Share this article