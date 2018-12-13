Leading the World Together with SKYWORTH, Introducing 8 New Televisions & 1 Global Brand Strategy

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYWORTH, the global leader in household appliances, will hold a Global Media Launch & Clients' Conference in Palace Ballroom, Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, USA from 14:30 to 17:30 on January 7, 2019, in which they will release 8 new TVs and new technologies, as well as announce their new global brand strategy.

What

SKYWORTH never slows the pace of technological innovation and promotes the high-end process of the industry with the concept of "Hardware + System + Content + AI algorithm". At this conference, they will be releasing 8 new TVs, including the AI smart dual ecosystem TV and the Full-time AI TV, along with industry-leading technology, such as Chameleon AI PQ Extreme, CSO Pro, and MiniLED, breaking the boundaries of imagination. At the same time, they will be revealing their new global brand strategy.

Where 

Palace Ballroom, Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, USA

When

Monday, Jan 7th, 2019

Las Vegas: 14:30-17:30

Why

Attend this conference to:

- Understand the future direction of TV development, the upgrading of PQ and AQ technology, and hardware innovation.

- Learn the application of the most fashionable new technologies in the field of television, such as AI technology, IOT technology, and CSO Pro.

- Gain a comprehensive understanding of SKYWORTH's successful business model in the field of household appliances and the global brand strategy.

Who

Mr. Huang Hongsheng, Founder of SKYWORTH Group & Majority shareholder

Mr. Lai Weide, The Chairman of SKYWORTH Group Co., Ltd.

Mr. Wang Zhiguo, SKYWORTH Group CTO & SKYWORTH-RGB ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD Chairman and President & COOCAA Network Technology Co, LTD CEO

Mr. Johnny Wang, SKYWORTH TV Business Unit Executive Vice President & Overseas Sales and Marketing Headquarter General Manger

How

Click here to attend this media launch.

About SKYWORTH

SKYWORTH is a globally leader company of smart home appliance and information technology and its primary business includes development and manufacturing of consumer electronics, smart televisions, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, display devices, digital set-top boxes, etc.

SKYWORTH was listed on the main board of HK Stock Exchange (HK00751) in 2000 and SKYWORTH Digital, a subsidiary company of SKYWORTH, was listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZ000810) in September, 2014. After 30 years of development, SKYWORTH is one of the top 5 TV brands in the world and its OLED TV has the largest domestic market share. In 2018, the brand value of SKYWORTH reached 83.2 billion RMB.

