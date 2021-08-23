Leading Toy Manufacturer, Wholesaler UPD Inc. Showcasing New Products at ASD Market Week

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For over thirty years United Pacific Designs (U.P.D. Inc.) has been a leader in the wholesale toy space and the company is excited to be exhibiting at the 2021 ASD Market Week trade show where they will be showcasing a wide variety of new, on-trend toys and other products.

U.P.D. takes a unique approach to product development that uses a blend of the company's many years of experience along with other data points to better understand consumer interests then deliver quality products they'll enjoy, which empowers wholesalers and retailers.

Some of the new products U.P.D. will be featuring at ASD Market Week include bubble pop fidget toys as well as licensed toys from: Barbie, Hot Wheels, LOL, Paw Patrol, Rainbow High, Sonic The Hedgehog, Super Mario Bros., and The Mandalorian (Baby Yoda).

Retailers attending the trade show, which is taking place from August 22-25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, can find U.P.D. at the following booths: W17000-W17100 & W17008-W17108 (22 booths in total).

About United Pacific Designs:

U.P.D. Inc. is a leading manufacturer and supplier of licensed merchandise ranging from toys to a variety of other products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company has spent the past thirty years providing innovative, on-trend products to wholesalers and retailers throughout the United States.

