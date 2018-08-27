Leading UK Hospital CIO Heads to Johannesburg for HISA 2018

JOHANNESBURG, October 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Andrew Raynes, CIO and Director of Digital at Royal Papworth Hospital UK, will deliver a keynote address at Healthcare Innovation Summit 2018, hosted by IT News Africa, set to take place on 17-18 October 2018 at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa. This premier event on technology in healthcare will assemble hundreds of medical practitioners, healthcare policy makers, heads of IT, technology experts and hospital administrators who will learn about the latest innovations in the healthcare sector and how they are affecting healthcare in Africa today.

Andrew is Chief Information Officer and Director of Digital at Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, UK's largest specialist cardiothoracic hospital and the country's main heart and lung transplant centre. He joined the Trust in September 2017, following his former role as IT Programme Director at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, London. In his first year at Papworth, Andrew introduced a new Digital Strategy, delivered a new EPR, including full electronic prescriptions and medicines management and more recently an order comms solution with interoperability with neighbouring Trust, Addenbrooke's.

This has delivered many patient benefits including reduction in drug errors and length of stay as well as valuable time and financial gains. The result has meant an overall improvement in the Trust's digital maturity and a prestigious national award for best tech project and best case study.

Andrew has over 18 years' experience working in the health and private sectors. He has led a number of high profile projects including the implementation of a GP-led practice at HMP Thameside on the Belmarsh Estate, London, and the implementation of Liquidlogic, a children and adult social care system while at Leicester City Council. Andrew is a Fellow of the British Computer Society (BCS) and has a Masters in Healthcare Informatics specialising in Education.

Confirmed speakers for HISA 2018:

Montsheng Margret Tsiu, Free State MEC of Health

Dr Michael Mol , Head of Hello Doctor and former Top Billing presenter (Conference Host)

Andrew Raynes, Director of IM & T and Chief Information Officer at Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Rajeev R. Eashwari, Director: eHealth, Gauteng Department of Health

Dr Sindeep Bhana, Principal Specialist & Head of Endocrinology & Metabolism at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital

Dr Tapiwa Chiwewe, Manager: Advanced and Applied AI at IBM

Sheraan Amod, CEO: RecoMed

Debbie Rodgers, Managing Director of Praekelt.org

Iraneus Ogu, Director Africa Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain for Healthcare Initiative at Insilico Medicine, Inc

Etienne Dreyer, Associate Director: PwC

Leonard Slabbert, CTO: Boehringer Ingelheim, Sub-Sahara Africa

Reg Courtenay, Deputy Director: IT Systems in Health, Joburg City

Key topics at this HISA 2018 include:

Digitally Transforming a Healthcare Institution.

The Role of Technology in Making NHI a Success.

How Practical is Robotic Healthcare Within the African Context?

Artificial Intelligence and the Future of African Healthcare.

Electronic Health Records: Data Security Risks, Privacy and Regulatory Compliance.

Emerging Trends and Opportunities in the eHealth Market.

Digitizing and Automating the Distribution and Dispensing of Medication.

Measuring the ROI of Digital Healthcare Projects.

IoT and Wearables in Healthcare.

Assessing the Efficacy of Technology-Enabled Population Health Management Systems.

How to Participate:

Join as an attendee: Join local and international hospital CxOs, medical practitioners, healthcare IT leaders, service providers and government functionaries - for two days of top-level content, case studies, live demos, breakaway sessions and plenty of networking opportunities.

Join as a speaker: Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges.

Join us as an exhibitor: Showcase your health-tech innovations, projects, and solutions. Put your organisation at the centre of this one-of-a-kind gathering. Find new partnerships, investors, leads, and opportunities.

For more information about this conference, visit: http://www.healthcareinnovationsummit.co.za/

About IT News Africa

IT News Africa is a dynamic media company that specialises in publishing, events as well as marketing and advertising solutions for the information age. We have a global publishing network and international client base, which we service from offices in Johannesburg.

