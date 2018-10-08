Leading U.S. Cancer Center to Build New Hybrid Operating Room at New York Site in Conjunction with IMRIS

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, global leaders in the hybrid operating room market, announced today that Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center signed a formal agreement to design and build a new IMRIS Surgical Theatre at their New York City location. Memorial Sloan Kettering is planning to upgrade their existing intraoperative MRI suite. Construction will begin in February 2019, with anticipated completion in July 2020.

The new IMRIS Surgical Theatre at Memorial Sloan Kettering will be a two-room configuration – an operating room and an adjacent room to house the new MR scanner. The scanner will travel between the two rooms on a ceiling-mounted rail system.

The biggest challenge was to design a state-of-art IMRIS Surgical Theatre, complete with ceiling-mounted moving MR scanner, within the footprint of the existing MRI suite. IMRIS software engineers met this challenge by developing a software program to accommodate rotation of the MR scanner. Upon command, the scanner will rotate into linear position, and then move into the operating room to scan patients during surgery.

The intraoperative imaging suite at Memorial Sloan Kettering will be the first of its kind – an example of how IMRIS consults with their customers to design innovative solutions to work around the unique challenges at each institution.

IMRIS provides intraoperative imaging by transporting the MR scanner between rooms. The scanner travels to the patient while the patient remains stationary on the operating table. Keeping the patient stationary reduces the risk of infection and other potential complications. With real-time visualization of the anatomy, neurosurgeons can evaluate their progress and confirm results, which reduces the need for follow-up surgeries. Intraoperative imaging also enables neurosurgeons to perform minimally-invasive procedures such as deep brain stimulation (DBS) and laser interstitial thermal therapy (LITT).

About IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging

As global leaders in the hybrid operating room market, IMRIS offers the most advanced surgical theatres with the world's first and only moving ceiling-mounted iMRI and iCT technology that allows neurosurgeons access to high-quality image detail before, during and post-surgical procedure. IMRIS serves leading hospitals worldwide, offering optimized workflow for surgeons, maximum value for hospitals and better outcomes for patients. As part of its four-pillar business process – Consult, Design, Create and Support – each IMRIS Surgical Theatre is custom-designed for the hospital and surgeons to uniquely compliment their workflow and intended use. For more information, call 763.203.6300, email info@imris.com or visit www.imris.com.

