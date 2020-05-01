LeadsCheetah.com Is Launching a New Ultra-Fast Lead Development Service for the Insurance Industry in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeadsCheetah.com is launching a new ultra-fast lead development service for the life insurance industry. The goal is to solve one of the top problems that plague independent insurance agents – not enough qualified leads, fast enough.

With the ongoing pandemic, many folks are re-evaluating their insurance policies and need for first-time or additional insurance. Our priority is to connect these future clients with qualified, licensed agents who can help them and their families get the coverage they need. With the demand so high, speed is imperative to servicing these clients.

LeadsCheetah is also bringing additional value to insurance agents:

Virtual Sales Training

Fast Start Packages for new agents

Tele-Sale Leads for the new virtual economy of Covid-19

Scoring System allowing agents to gauge the quality of the leads

LeadsCheetah is bringing speed, loyalty, and value back to lead generation, starting with the insurance industry. See their site at www.leadscheetah.com for more information.

About LeadsCheetah.com

LeadsCheetah was founded by two experts. One is a high-clarity videographer and producer, and the other a brand identity expert that teaches professionals how to deliver a powerful message that hits people in the heart and makes them thirsty to learn more.

The company vision is to become the fastest supplier of quality leads to multiple industries and businesses with a value proposition that creates long-term loyalty in both directions.

Contact: Jason Collins

(407) 513-4665

[email protected]

