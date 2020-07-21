LeadsRain Announces New Pricing for Ringless Voicemail

WILMINGTON, Del., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is a crucial time to introspect on business in all manners. As the economy is changing and the whole world is facing the new normal, all marketers need to work on strategies that can bring profit to businesses. LeadsRain has always seen its clients as growth partners and is willing to support and provide value to them. Earlier, LeadsRain waived its 90-day credit expiry policy till the end of the year for its clients. This time, to support all of its clients for consistent and profitable growth, LeadsRain announces up to a 50% price reduction in Ringless Voicemail.

The reduced price structure will be a boon to marketers who want to nurture their leads efficiently and increase ROI in this crucial period. Mindful marketers will get extraordinary results at a fair price.

"We are working with many clients from all around the globe. Our focus has always been a customer-centric approach. Hence, we always follow the best practices to cater to clients' needs. We hope that our price reduction will inspire clients to increase their ROI." -Jay Thakkar, Founder, LeadsRain

LeadsRain offers direct marketing solutions that are cost-effective and innovative enough to boost clients' ROI. LeadsRain provides a telephone survey, rich text messaging, and predictive dialer.

To beat marketing challenges and to automate marketing experience, LeadsRain is also developing a crosschannel follow-up automation platform. With this platform, marketers will be able to design smart follow-up strategies and automate all campaigns.

To get reduced pricing information, visit here:https://leadsrain.com/ringless-voicemail-price

Kevin J.

844-ON CLOUD

[email protected]

Related Links

Ringless Voicemail Drops

LeadsRain

SOURCE LeadsRain