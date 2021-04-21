Leadstar Media AB: Best Canadian Betting Sites - MyBettingsites.com List Their Top 10 Bookmakers

STOCKHOLM, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online bookmaker comparison service, MyBettingsites.com, has revealed its top 10 betting sites in Canada.

MyBettingsites.com contains reviews and rankings for the top sportsbooks in the country and based on a range of key factors, a finalised list has been created for the best betting sites in 2021.

Best Betting Sites in Canada:

Betway - Excellent promotions for all players Bet365 - Best sports betting variety ComeOn! - Smooth live betting functionality NEO.bet - Use Interac to deposit and withdraw LeoVegas - Outstanding mobile app Royal Panda - Great for both sports and casino 22Bet - Huge selection for niche events Sports Interaction - Most trusted bookie in Canada SportNation - Generous welcome offer Rabona - Bet with crypto

Betway sits atop the list for a multitude of reasons - but the one thing that stands out above all other factors is the variety of betting promotions that pop up on the site on a regular basis.

The brand is known for its promos in many of the countries that it operates in, and Canada is no exception as bettors can choose from deals within - among other sports - hockey, baseball, and golf. One of the best Betway promotions is the You Lead, You Win offer which applies to all of the aforementioned sports. Betting promotions are one of a list of elements that MyBettingsites.com considers when ranking bookmakers.

How Betting Sites Are Ranked:

Betting Odds

Offers and Promotions

Mobile Betting

Payment Methods

Information and Data

User Experience

Customer Support

Safety and Security

Bet365 ticks the above boxes and remains one of the most popular betting sites not just in Canada, but in lots of territories worldwide. The broad selection on the Bet365 sportsbooks is what sets it apart from its competitors, and the innovative bet builder function on Bet365 is second to none. It was Bet365 that introduced the tennis bet builder to punters, and the soccer bet builder offered features as many, if not more, available selections than other bookies.

Coming in third is one of the newer betting sites on the market, ComeOn! Like Betway, it has a range of promotions for popular sports in Canada and also boasts a terrific live betting service.

Live betting is also a big part of NEO.bet's appeal. Its spreadsheet-like interface is great for bettors that like to have all of the numbers in front of them as if it's a ticker board on Wall Street.

LeoVegas may be more well-known for its casino games, but it rounds out the top five on the list. The sportsbook is powered by Kambi, which is one of the leading providers in iGaming. The LeoVegas product is built for those who like to bet through their mobile. It is easy to use, full of games and markets, plus the payment methods offered are superb.

CONTACT:

Mybettingsites.com

[email protected]

Phone: +46767897667

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

SOURCE Leadstar Media AB