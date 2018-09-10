LEADx Launches 'Executive Coach Amanda' Built with IBM Watson Assistant

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas, HR Technology Conference & Expo #HRTech -- LEADx, Inc., the world's leading Conversational Learning (CL) platform for leadership enablement, today launched LEADx Coach Amanda, an executive coach virtual assistant powered by IBM Watson Assistant.

"We believe every manager deserves a coach," said Kevin Kruse, LEADx founder and CEO. "Traditional leadership development, based on workshops and online tutorials, has long failed enterprises and managers alike. Executive coaches work well, but due to their cost they are ironically reserved for the leaders who have the most experience. But now, we've tapped the power of AI to democratize leadership development."

Kruse explained how LEADx chose their AI technology platform. "We chose IBM Watson Assistant because we found it to be the most accurate at understanding natural language today, and the research IBM is doing in conversational design—with their Natural Conversation Framework—gives us confidence they'll remain a leader in the space."

Managers can talk to Coach Amanda in natural language 24/7 and receive advice on more than 200 employee problems, ways to increase employee engagement, and micro-lessons on management fundamentals including delegation, giving feedback, one-on-one meetings, coaching and authentic leadership.

In pilot studies, companies using the LEADx leadership development solution saw improvements in managers' performance and workplace culture alike. Red Nucleus, a technology company for the life sciences industry, saw a 9% increase in managerial confidence, a 78% increase in habits leading to employee engagement, a 33% increase in productivity best practices, and a 35% decrease in workplace stress. Ian Kelly, Red Nucleus CEO and President, said, "Our team loved it because the content could be applied immediately, it wasn't theoretical. It was also convenient. We could access it while we were still on-the-job, whenever we had a few minutes to dive in."

About LEADx



LEADx is the leading conversational learning platform for leadership development. Through a subscription service, enterprises use LEADx to increase managerial competence, employee engagement, and productivity. Founded in 2017, LEADx provides members with on-demand access to a suite of tools including adaptive assessments, directed learning paths, microlearning courses, and AI-powered executive coach bots. Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, LEADx was founded by serial EdTech entrepreneur Kevin Kruse. Learn more at LEADx.org.

About IBM Watson



Watson represents a new era in computing, where systems understand the world in a way more similar to humans: through senses, learning, and experience. Watson continuously learns, gaining in value and knowledge over time. With the help of Watson, organizations are harnessing the power of AI to transform industries, help professionals do their jobs better, and solve important challenges. For more information on IBM Watson, visit: ibm.com/watson. Join the conversation at #ibmwatson.

SOURCE LEADx, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.LEADx.org

