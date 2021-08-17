Leaf Home™ Honored on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"This is one of the most sought-after lists to be included in, and we're humbled that we've had the opportunity to place for the past 10 years," said Jeff Beck, CEO and President of Leaf Home. "Our team is extremely proud of our growth since 2017—it's been a great opportunity to add more solutions to our business that can help our customers maintain their peace of mind in so many ways. I can't wait to see what the next year brings us."

Since 2017, the company has grown from 44 LeafFilter offices to creating its parent company, Leaf Home, and diversifying with the addition of three brands: Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. Through office openings and recent acquisitions, Leaf Home now operates more than 130 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions on a mission to transform home hassles into personal peace of mind. Leaf Home's experienced, dependable specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through its core brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Leaf Home delivers seamless, transformative home solutions for safer, easier, and more comfortable living every day. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

