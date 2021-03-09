Leaf Home Water Solutions™ Welcomes Tony Friesl as President

Friesl brings nearly two decades of private equity experience, including 15 years of expertise within the water industry, managing products, people, and operational processes. Prior to joining Leaf Home Water Solutions, he served as the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Pelican Water Systems. Previously, he spent time with Nestlé Waters as its Division General Manager and Culligan International in various sales and growth roles. A Six Sigma Lean professional, Friesl is committed to optimizing overall business performance while giving the best customer service possible.

"This industry can change families' lives by providing clean, safe water in their homes, and I love being a part of a business where I can help people," said Friesl. "I'm thrilled to be at the helm of Leaf Home Water Solutions, where we can build on the incredible business model of LHS and its 'today not tomorrow' mentality to grow and provide the ultimate customer experience."

Leaf Home Water Solutions pairs homeowners with the ideal whole-home water filtration system to best fit their needs by testing tap water with cutting-edge digital water tests, a process that is provided free of charge. The diverse product line tackles both city water and well water's unique demands, and its team is built of industry experts with an intense dedication to customer service.

Each system is backed by both warranty and workmanship guarantees, and the easy-to-use technology makes maintenance a breeze. This vertical in the Leaf Home Solutions family of brands is an exciting development for homeowners, as water scale buildup is a common and costly problem found throughout the United States. Water systems from LHWS provide crisp and refreshing filtered water, perfect for cooking, drinking, bathing, and washing. Lastly, clean water directly from the tap eliminates overall water waste and lowers the amount of plastic use typically associated with purchasing single-use water bottles.

"Tony's expertise and drive make him the perfect fit for this role, and we couldn't be more excited to have him as a part of the LHS family," said Jeff Beck, CEO and President of Leaf Home Solutions. "As we continue to expand, we're looking forward to helping more and more customers find the best solution for their families."

Leaf Home Water Solutions is currently serving customers in Florida, with plans of a nationwide expansion. To learn more about the brand or to schedule a free water test, visit LeafHomeWaterSolutions.com.

About Leaf Home Solutions

Leaf Home Solutions is North America's leading tech-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded home solutions. Our innovative products enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families and protect the condition and enhance the appearance and value of their homes. Customers value our quality products and the exceptional service we deliver through our end-to-end DTC sales and service model. Our proprietary data-driven platforms for marketing, customer service, field services, and talent management driven by our "Today-Not-Tomorrow" culture underpin our competitive advantage and high, sustained growth.

Learn more about Leaf Home Solutions at www.leafhomesolutions.com.

