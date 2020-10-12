Leaf Logistics Named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Logistics, a data-driven transportation platform that unlocks network efficiencies for shippers, carriers and logistics service providers, announced that it was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in the latest Supply Chain Execution Technologies report.

The Gartner report states that "Promising 'cool' supply chain management technology, vendors like those covered in this research offer solutions that can help transform a company's operations. When considering vendors for this research, we looked for those with solutions that could help supply chain execution organizations target digital investments in areas that can improve productivity in difficult economic times and do so with tangible returns on investment."¹

"Leaf is honored to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor in supply chain technology," said Anshu Prasad, CEO of Leaf Logistics. "We believe this affirms our vision and the multi-party, coordinated network we're building at Leaf. We believe our data-driven platform will give shippers and providers the tools they need to adapt to increasing market unpredictability while identifying efficiencies, without wavering on their customer promises."

For most large logistics organizations, transportation planning provides a significant source of uncertainty both in terms of predictable capacity and the associated cost. Leaf takes a network-first approach to address transportation planning, supported by Leaf Flex forward contracts and the Leaf Adapt platform. Leaf products guide shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers to make transportation decisions that bring cost efficiencies for shippers, while enabling carriers to keep their trucks moving and their drivers loaded to earn more.

The report notes that "across industry segments, 83% of CEOs have management initiatives to make their businesses more digital, according to Gartner's 2019 CEO and Senior Business Executive survey."¹ Supply chain leaders can look to the report to understand the increasing importance of digital solutions in supply chain management, and read Gartner's recommendations for executives as they evaluate new technologies. Gartner subscribers can view the full report here: Cool Vendors in Supply Chain Execution Technologies

¹Gartner "Cool Vendors in Supply Chain Execution Technologies," Dwight Klappich, Bart De Muynck, Carly West, and Simon Tunstall, September 30, 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Leaf

Leaf Logistics is creating a multi-party network of shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers. Leaf builds technologies for our members to participate in this network and plan, coordinate, and execute their transportation logistics more effectively. Today, the product suite includes the Leaf Adapt platform for shippers to build antifragile transportation plans, Leaf Flex forward contracts that lock in value for shippers and carriers alike, and the Leaf Network, where efficiency scales with multi-party network moves. And we're just getting started. Join us at leaflogistics.com.

