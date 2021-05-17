LeafLine Wellness Launches Premium CBD, CBN and CBG Happy Place™ Products

"It's our ambition to be the go-to provider of cannabinoid-based products for high foot traffic retail accounts like convenience stores, where consumers purchase their CBD products from most often," said Sarah Lynch, Chief Revenue Officer at LeafLine Wellness. "Our new line of premium, broad-spectrum CBD, CBN and CBG Happy Place products is rolling out in direct response to feedback from our retailers asking for a broader range of price points and product formats to satisfy increasing consumer demand - particularly for rare cannabinoids like CBN and CBG."

The expanded line of Happy Place™ premium products will include:

CBG Tincture (1000MG, 1 fl. ounce) | SRP $34.99 per Bottle

Powered by a rare cannabinoid, CBG, this tincture provides energy and focus.

Combined with CBN and melatonin, this tincture soothes stress, promotes relaxation and encourages healthy sleep cycles.

Organic broad spectrum CBD, MCT oil and a proprietary blend of terpenes to support overall health, wellness and brain function.

15ct Jar | SRP $19.99 ; 30ct Jar | SRP $39.99

A delicious way to tackle everyday stress and anxiety.

Discreetly soothes tense, sore muscles for up to 72 hours.

Featuring CBD, ashwagandha, astragalus and rhodiola, these capsules boost brain function, stimulate the immune system and reduce anxiety.

LeafLine Wellness, a division of Minnesota's premier medical cannabis provider, LeafLine Labs, conceived Happy Place™ as the ideal retailer-friendly CBD solution for convenience-focused shoppers. In addition to the new premium product line, Happy Place™ will continue to carry its popular fruit-flavored CBD isolate gummies in single-serving pouches priced under $10, offering consumers a convenient 'eat-em-all' experience that fits seamlessly into their daily routines and budgets.

Last year, c-store sales accounted for 56% of all mainstream CBD sales, according to CStore Decisions. Topicals in particular experienced robust growth, with a 59% dollar sales increase in Q4 of 2020. As consumers transition back to normal commuting and in-store shopping habits between 2021 and 2022, the category is only expected to grow, with 55% of that growth predicted to come from edibles and topicals by 2024.

"Happy Place™ is the CBD solution for retailers because we offer high-quality turnkey solutions from product to display for every type of retail account, including a broad range of consumer-friendly formats and price points," said Colin Kelley, President of LeafLine Wellness. "We're pleased to be one of the first companies to add new, premium cannabinoids like CBN and CBG to our all-star lineup - all backed by Minnesota's premier, physician-founded medical cannabis company, LeafLine Labs."

Happy Place™ premium CBD, CBN and CBG products will be available for purchase online at discoverhappyplace.com, and at select convenience stores and retailers in 9 states, including Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

About LeafLine Wellness

LeafLine Wellness creates medically-backed, high-quality products to suit every need. All products are third-party tested and manufactured in a GMP Certified Manufacturing Facility to ensure all products are completely safe, free from contaminants, and include only the listed ingredients.

About Happy Place™

Happy Place™, operating under LeafLine Wellness, is engaged in the acquisition and production of hemp-derived CBD consumer products focusing on bringing GMP certified and third-party lab test products to the convenience store industry. The company's passion is to continue to expand the CBD market through innovation, education and product quality. LeafLine Industries owns and operates multiple companies including its two largest subsidiaries: LeafLine Labs and LeafLine Wellness. LeafLine Labs is the preferred medical cannabis licensee in the state of Minnesota using controlled-environment agriculture to cultivate cannabis for extract-based medicine to distribute through patient care centers across the state of Minnesota.

Sales Contact:

Leah Orsack

Director of Sales & Marketing Operations

(c) 702.449.2019

Press Contact:

Monisha Pillai

Trailblaze

[email protected]

SOURCE LeafLine Wellness